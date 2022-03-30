×

Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | The France scoreline shows Broos is on a mission impossible

SA football has been in the doldrums for the last 20 years, with the same Safa and PSL suits conducting the show

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
30 March 2022 - 18:40

Bafana Bafana’s 5-0 drubbing by world champions France was a frank and humble reminder of where our football is and where it has been for the past 20 years...

