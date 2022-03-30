Bafana coach Broos on Lille drubbing: ‘This is no shame for us, even at 5-0’

It seemed revealing that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos could only admit, as he had warned before the game, that there was a gulf in class between his young team and France, who powered to a 5-0 friendly win in Lille on Tuesday night.

Even Broos, with his prematch cautions that the result was not important and the experience gained for his players was, would have hoped for a not quite as one-sided match.

A coach of his experience, though, knows that in rebuilding Bafana they are many steps behind the 2018 World Cup-winners warming up to defend their title in Qatar in November with unqualified intensity, even with goals under their belts, at the packed Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

“We knew before the game there was a difference in level between the two teams. But for us, as I said before, the result was not important, it was the experience,” Broos said.

“We are a young team with young players. We don't have the experience the French players have, we don't have the quality the French players have. These are the world champions.

“And we fought for it. We did what we had to do. But OK, when there is such a difference in quality it can happen that you lose a game with such a result.