×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Bafana coach Broos on Lille drubbing: ‘This is no shame for us, even at 5-0’

30 March 2022 - 15:19 By Marc Strydom
N'Golo Kante of France beats Bafana Bafana's Bongokuhle Hlongwane in the international friendly at Stade Pierre Mauroy, in Lille, France on March 29 2022.
N'Golo Kante of France beats Bafana Bafana's Bongokuhle Hlongwane in the international friendly at Stade Pierre Mauroy, in Lille, France on March 29 2022.
Image: David Winter/Shutterstock/BackpagePix

It seemed revealing that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos could only admit, as he had warned before the game, that there was a gulf in class between his young team and France, who powered to a 5-0 friendly win in Lille on Tuesday night.

Even Broos, with his prematch cautions that the result was not important and the experience gained for his players was, would have hoped for a not quite as one-sided match.

A coach of his experience, though, knows that in rebuilding Bafana they are many steps behind the 2018 World Cup-winners warming up to defend their title in Qatar in November with unqualified intensity, even with goals under their belts, at the packed Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

“We knew before the game there was a difference in level between the two teams. But for us, as I said before, the result was not important, it was the experience,” Broos said.

“We are a young team with young players. We don't have the experience the French players have, we don't have the quality the French players have. These are the world champions.

“And we fought for it. We did what we had to do. But OK, when there is such a difference in quality it can happen that you lose a game with such a result.

“So this is not a shame for us, even when it's 5-0. We know why [it happened]. And again, the experience we gained by playing against such a team is worth more than the result.”

In fairness to Bafana, there are international friendlies, and there are international  friendlies. On Tuesday night they met the world champions in a formidable mood.

Broos said, even with the scoreline, his side fought and displayed a willingness for teamwork in the face of the onslaught.

“I saw new players in the team. That was important for me for the [Africa Cup of Nations] qualifiers in June,” he said of the positives gained.

“And I also saw a team. Even with the difficulties, and there were many, it was still a team until the end and this is important too.

“The boys fought for it. Like [striker Lyle] Foster — it was difficult for him, but he played a good game.

“There were a few others who played a good game. And I can see there is more quality now than we had six, seven months ago, and that we are ready for June.”

In such a mismatch, it would be unfair to apportion blame to a coach or his players, rather than the obvious, prolonged and alarming decay in SA football as a result of decades-long short-sighted administration that has not put in place a coherent development programme.

SA had not played a top-class friendly for years, so it was no surprise the world champions, in front of a sold-out, vociferous crowd, were too much to contend with for a young Bafana, most of whom are used to hearing just the shouts of their coaches amid SA football's Covid-19 shutdown.

While Broos was perhaps caught in a tough place of trying to give everyone in his squad a run, some of the coach's selections continue to raise eyebrows.

Rushine de Reuck's absence at centre-back against France was strange. Les Bleus coach Didier Deschamps identified right-back Bandile Shandu, winger Keagan Dolly and striker Evidence Makgopa as players he would be concerned about and none of those three started.

One has to wonder if Troyes' big, and relatively young at 26, striker Lebo Mothiba, recently returned from injury, could not have provided more muscle had he been called up for this Bafana tour.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Mbappé magnificent as France thrill against outclassed Bafana in Lille

Kylian Mbappé-inspired France powered past an outclassed Bafana Bafana 5-0 in Tuesday night’s international friendly at a packed Stade Pierre-Mauroy ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Broos: ‘Basketball duel’ against Guinea good preparation for Mbappé and co

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was happy that the qualities of experience and muscle he sought to add to his squad had the desired result against a ...
Sport
3 days ago

WATCH | Bafana coach Broos: Mbappé ‘one of the best players in the world’

Hugo Broos has spoken about the challenge for Bafana Bafana of defending against France striker Kylian Mbappé, who the coach described as “one of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Broos sees building blocks forming as Bafana tread in France’s lions’ den

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes he saw more of his building blocks fall into place in Friday night's 0-0 draw against Guinea as his young ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PSL announces dates for return of crowds to stadiums Soccer
  2. Mbappé magnificent as France thrill against outclassed Bafana in Lille Soccer
  3. Partey time as Ghana seal World Cup berth with draw in Nigeria Soccer
  4. AmaZulu name new interim head coach to replace Benni McCarthy Soccer
  5. Sundowns Ladies win big at inaugural Hollywoodbets Super League awards Soccer

Latest Videos

'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...
Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot