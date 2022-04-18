Bafana seeded in Pot 2 for 2023 Afcon group stage qualifying draw

Bafana Bafana will hope for a kind draw when they are seeded in Pot 2 for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Randburg, Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.

The draw will be held at the studios of pay-channel SuperSport from 5.30pm.

The 48 teams who qualified for the group stages will be drawn into 12 groups and the top two sides from each group qualify for Ivory Coast 2023.

SA, in the second-highest pot, will not avoid the continent's heavyweights from Pot 1, but should be drawn in a group without similar-strength opposition.

Bafana are ranked 69th in the latest Fifa world rankings. With the draw based in the rankings, SA missed being in the top pot by one place as they are ranked 13th in Africa.