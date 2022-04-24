Liverpool back on Man City’s tail after derby win over Everton

Mohamed Salah combined with substitute Origi before floating a cross to Robertson, who headed past the diving Jordan Pickford. Demarai Gray then went within inches of a stunning equaliser before substitute Origi finally ended all hope of an Everton comeback with a goal five minutes from time to put the game to bed.

Luis Diaz tried a bicycle-kick volley from a Jordan Henderson cross and the ball bounced to Origi, who headed home from close range. The Belgian, a fringe player for most of his time at Anfield, has now scored six goals in nine Merseyside Premier League clashes.

His introduction with Diaz, when the game was goalless, proved to be a masterstroke by Klopp though Everton felt they should have had a penalty before that change. The lively Anthony Gordon went down under a challenge from Joel Matip in the 53rd minute but his appeal was waved away by referee Stuart Attwell.

Klopp felt Gordon had no case and should have been booked but was relieved with his side's second-half improvement.

“Thank God the game has two halves. We didn't play particularly well in the first half. They made it uncomfortable but we didn't get in behind the last line. We didn't have enough movement,” said the German.