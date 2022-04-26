‘A lot of people don’t want to see me in this job’, says AmaZulu coach Truter
AmaZulu FC interim coach Brandon Truter says there are a lot of people who don’t want to see him in charge of the DStv Premiership side despite changing their fortunes.
Truter has been coach of Usuthu for almost a month after replacing former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy.
McCarthy led the Durban-based team to their best-ever finish, second place, in the 2020-21 Premiership. However, he found going tough this season, according to the standards of the club’s ambitious management, and had to go despite leading them to the Caf Champions League group stage in their first attempt.
Truter is in the running to land the job on a permanent basis but feels there have been a lot of people who would be against that, despite getting desired results so far.
“I can’t focus on that. I’m looking at what I can achieve and at the same time, whatever happens, people can see the quality and the other clubs can see what is happening here,” Truter said.
“I read a lot of things in the media, not that I’m stressing or paying any attention to it. There are a lot of people who don’t want to see me in the job for some reason.
“They don’t give me and the club the respect we deserve. I'm coming in and replacing the only South African [Uefa] Champions League winner, the highest Bafana goal-scorer Benni McCarthy, so it's always going to be there.
“That’s what I expected. I will continue what I’m capable of and I have to say thank you to the support staff, management and the technical team. Their support has been overwhelming.”
Since taking over Truter has led AmaZulu to back-to-back victories against Baroka FC and Maritzburg United. Usuthu also held the high-flying Royal AM to a goalless draw at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban.
Truter has been tasked with leading Usuthu to a top four finish in the league. The team is seventh on the log with 36 points and four games to go.
Truter will face his former club, Swallows FC, at Dobsonville Stadium next Tuesday, May 2.
