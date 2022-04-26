‘A lot of people don’t want to see me in this job’, says AmaZulu coach Truter

AmaZulu FC interim coach Brandon Truter says there are a lot of people who don’t want to see him in charge of the DStv Premiership side despite changing their fortunes.

Truter has been coach of Usuthu for almost a month after replacing former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy.

McCarthy led the Durban-based team to their best-ever finish, second place, in the 2020-21 Premiership. However, he found going tough this season, according to the standards of the club’s ambitious management, and had to go despite leading them to the Caf Champions League group stage in their first attempt.

Truter is in the running to land the job on a permanent basis but feels there have been a lot of people who would be against that, despite getting desired results so far.

“I can’t focus on that. I’m looking at what I can achieve and at the same time, whatever happens, people can see the quality and the other clubs can see what is happening here,” Truter said.

“I read a lot of things in the media, not that I’m stressing or paying any attention to it. There are a lot of people who don’t want to see me in the job for some reason.