×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Record-breaking Sundowns clinch fifth successive Premiership title

27 April 2022 - 21:48 By Mahlatse Mphahlele at Loftus Versfeld
Mamelodi Sundowns supporters during the DStv Premiership match against Cape Town City FC at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on April 27, 2022.
Mamelodi Sundowns supporters during the DStv Premiership match against Cape Town City FC at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on April 27, 2022.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

What a difference three days can make. Deep in the bowels of FNB Stadium on Saturday night Mamelodi Sundowns were shaken to their foundations after they were dumped out of the Caf Champions League by Petro Atletico from Angola.

But this lean and mean Brazilians winning machine put that disappointment behind them to clinch their unprecedented fifth successive DStv Premiership title with their 0-0 draw against Cape Town City on Wednesday night.

The Brazilians came into the match at Loftus needing a point to reach an unassailable 58-point lead from 26 matches at the top of the standings and they did just that.

In a season where Downs dominated the Premiership, this was the earliest a league championship had been wrapped up in SA since the 2006-07 season, also by Downs, ending that campaign 10-point winners over runners-up Silver Stars. 

After the loss to Petro, which saw them fail to reach the semifinals of the Champions League for the fifth season in succession, coach Manqoba Mngqithi called for a reaction and his players responded.

With this league championship, Sundowns remain on course for a treble as they are in the semifinal stage of the Nedbank Cup where they take on Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday.

Earlier this season Sundowns lifted the MTN8 with a dramatic 3-2 penalty shoot-out victory over Cape Town City at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban where goalkeeper Denis Onyango made five spot saves.

A few weeks ago Mngqithi said Downs were chasing the league record of 71 points they set in 2016 but that mark will remain unmatched as they can only finish on 70 from here.

In their remaining four league matches Sundowns play Sekhukhune United, bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs, Stellenbosch FC and current second-placed upstarts Royal.

In those matches the focus will also be on striker Peter Shalulile who is sitting on 21 league goals. The Namibian hitman is four goals from matching the record of 25 in the league set by then-Chiefs striker Collins Mbesuma in the memorable 2004-05 season.

There were muted celebrations after the match on Wednesday night as the Brazilians rubber-stamped their status as the undisputed SA domestic champions of the professional era with their 12th league title.

Sundowns’ co-coaches — Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela — made three changes to the team that drew 1-1 against Petro with Aubrey Modiba and Grant Kekana coming in for Lyle Lakay and Thapelo Morena.

In one of the few chances of the first half  City goalkeeper Hugo Marques was forced into a point-blank save from Neo Maema after five minutes as Sundowns made their intentions clear.

The two teams went at each in the second half with the visitors threatening through Craig Martin, Khanyisa Mayo and Brice Ambina, but neither could find a goal.

Victory for City could have brought them within one point of Royal in their battle for qualification for the Champions League next season.

Sundowns also threatened through Shalulile, Themba Zwane, Maema and Bradley Ralani but had to settle for a share of the spoils, which was enough to clinch the championship in front of some 6,000 of their delighted fans.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Mngqithi to Sundowns players: Forget Caf shock and wrap up the league

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mgqithi has called on his players to put the disappointment of their shock Champions League elimination at the hands ...
Sport
1 day ago

Did sly Pitso cast a spell on Sundowns’ Champions League chances?

After losing to Downs twice in the group stages, Al Ahly’s Mosimane warned that those results could be ‘deceptive’
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns need a point to clinch title after Royal draw against AmaZulu

Mamelodi Sundowns need a point to clinch the DStv Premiership mathematically after Royal AM drew 0-0 against AmaZulu at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday, ...
Sport
3 days ago

‘It hurts too much’ — Sundowns coach Mngqithi surveys wreckage after Petro shock

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi could only admit to the hurt after Mamelodi Sundowns were spectacularly dumped out of the Champions League by Petro Atletico ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘The chairman is bonkers’ — Five times Stuart Baxter made people hot under the ... Soccer
  2. Majavu: Cape Town City boss Comitis to appear before PSL DC Soccer
  3. ‘It hurts too much’ — Sundowns coach Mngqithi surveys wreckage after Petro shock Soccer
  4. ‘We’re in it to win it,’ says Ncikazi of Pirates’ semi against Al Ahli Tripoli Soccer
  5. 'He's slept at my place' — Pirates coach Ncikazi gives update on Paseka Mako Soccer

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa