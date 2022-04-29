×

Soccer

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena expects Chiefs to give them a guard of honour

29 April 2022 - 09:31
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Image: Muzi Ntombela/Backpagepix/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is expecting rivals Kaizer Chiefs to give them a guard of honour at their DStv Premiership meeting at FNB Stadium next weekend.

The Brazilians were confirmed as Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions for an unprecedented fifth consecutive season after a goalless draw against Cape Town City at Loftus on Wednesday night.

Sundowns won the league with four matches remaining against Sekhukhune United, Chiefs, Stellenbosch and Royal AM, where they will be looking to get to 70 points.

Sundowns’ visit to Chiefs is one of the standout matches remaining in the season over the coming weeks, and it remains to be seen if Amakhosi will give the Brazilians a guard of honour.

A guard of honour is a display of respect usually reserved for the league winners but is not obligatory, but Mokwena said he expects Chiefs to do it as they have done it for them in the past.

“I have to be very careful because it is a sensitive space. In the end Kaizer Chiefs are an important club for SA history and our level of football.

“We also have to be respectful when we talk about the club, particularly because Ntate Kaizer Motaung is one of the major reasons we have the National Soccer League and PSL.

“ I think as a professional club, and I would go back to when they won the league title, I think Sundowns gave them a guard of honour. I think they were coached by Stuart Baxter if I am not mistaken. Sundowns did give them a guard of honour.

“Because of what I know about the club and values people at the club carry and the professionalism and sportsmanship perspective, I expect they would do that.”

“It is not a must and therefore if they do it or don’t do it, it shouldn’t really matter. What should be important is that we guard against trying to create animosity and rivalry that doesn’t exist off the pitch.

“We have to be very careful and not shun the efforts and immense contribution that football club has had on where SA football is at the moment.”

