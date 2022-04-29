Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena expects Chiefs to give them a guard of honour

Sundowns’ visit to Chiefs is one of the standout matches remaining in the season over the coming weeks, and it remains to be seen if Amakhosi will give the Brazilians a guard of honour.

A guard of honour is a display of respect usually reserved for the league winners but is not obligatory, but Mokwena said he expects Chiefs to do it as they have done it for them in the past.

“I have to be very careful because it is a sensitive space. In the end Kaizer Chiefs are an important club for SA history and our level of football.

“We also have to be respectful when we talk about the club, particularly because Ntate Kaizer Motaung is one of the major reasons we have the National Soccer League and PSL.