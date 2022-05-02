Everton’s Pickford praised for world-class saves in win over Chelsea

Everton's Jordan Pickford showed exactly why he is England's first-choice goalkeeper after a number of outstanding saves to earn his relegation-threatened club a 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea on Sunday, skipper Seamus Coleman said.

Everton sealed their victory thanks to forward Richarlison's goal but had Pickford to thank too, after the 28-year-old made a goal line save to deny Cesar Azpilicuta — an effort that some pundits described as the save of the season.

“That save he came back off the line and parried out was world-class, and we see that on a daily basis in training, and that's why he's England's number one — some of the saves were world-class,” Coleman said.