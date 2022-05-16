×

Soccer

Orlando Pirates’ Confed final opponents are Morocco’s RS Berkane

16 May 2022 - 09:32 By Reuters
RS Berkane players celebrate victory during the Caf Confederation Cup semifinal second leg match against TP Mazembe at the Municipal de Berkane Stadium in Berkane, Morocco on May 15 2022.
Image: Nabil Ramadani/BackpagePix

Morocco’s Renaissance Sportive de Berkane and will be Orlando Pirates' opponents in Friday’s Caf Confederation Cup final after advancing from Sunday’s late semifinal.

Youssef Elfahli scored twice for Berkane as they beat TP Mazembe 4-1 at home late on Sunday night to advance 4-2 on aggregate while Pirates edged Libya’s Al Ahly Tripoli 2-1 over the two legs of their semifinal.

Mazembe, who won the cup in 2016 and 2017, took a slender 1-0 lead to Morocco for the second leg but were behind after 10 minutes when Bakr El Helali opened the scoring for Berkane. Mazembe, however, took 60 seconds to restore their aggregate lead and grab a vital away goal as Phillippes Kinzumbi stunned the home crowd with a strike for the side from Democratic Republic of the Congo.

It meant Berkane needed to win by two and they plugged away until 11 minutes from time when Larbi Naji scored, followed soon after by two from Elfahli to secure the victory.

Pirates were 2-0 up after the first leg away against Al Ahly but the return game was anything but routine as they struggled on a slippery surface in rainy Soweto. Al Ahli scored on the stroke of full-time through substitute Ali Aqoub but the Libyan outfit were unable to get an all-important second to level the aggregate score.

Berkane, won the Confederation Cup in 2020, while Pirates lost in the 2015 final but have never before won the trophy. The final is being played in Uyo, Nigeria on Friday.

