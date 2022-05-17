×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Teko Modise explains why Sundowns must still venture into transfer market

17 May 2022 - 10:54
Teko Modise says Mamelodi Sundowns must go to the transfer market.
Teko Modise says Mamelodi Sundowns must go to the transfer market.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Though they boast a good defensive record in the DStv Premiership and the Champions League, former Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Teko Modise says they must venture into the transfer market to boost their central defence.

The Sundowns coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela were forced to change central defenders and Modise believes this is the area that needs to be closely looked at during the off-season.

In all competitions this season Sundowns' coaches used different combinations involving Mosa Lebusa, Rushine de Reuck, Grant Kekana and Brian Onyango in central defence largely due to injuries.

With one match remaining in their championship-winning campaign, Sundowns have only conceded 18 goals and they are followed by AmaZulu who have let in 20.

“I think there is a need to go to the market, I think Sundowns struggled a bit with centrebacks this season,” Modise said.

“You have seen a lot of changes in the centreback position because of the injuries they had. In the midfield, I am sure there are areas of proper balance, but at centreback there has always been the question of who fits.

“That became very critical when it comes to the Caf Champions League. If they had consistent centreback pairing they would have defended a little better in the Champions League.

“They are team that is ambitious and they will try to beef up maybe in that department. They got knocked out of the Champions League not because they didn’t play but because of what they could have done better and I think that is the department that they must try and look at.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

‘A magnificent day for us’ — Barker savours Stellies’ win against Sundowns

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker praised his players for producing a magnificent performance after they thumped champions Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 to ...
Sport
23 hours ago

City’s Tinkler, Sundowns’ Shalulile and Chiefs’ Dolly win Premiership awards

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler has bagged the DStv Premiership’s coach of the month award for April, having steered his team to the verge of ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Sundowns stunned by Stellenbosch, Chiefs keep faint Champions League hopes alive

Stellenbosch beat a strangely lethargic Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 to cement their place in the top eight on the DStv Premiership standings at the Tuks ...
Sport
2 days ago

Broos calls Pirates’ Lorch into preliminary squad for Afcon qualifiers

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has included Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch in his preliminary squad for next month’s kickoff of the 2023 ...
Sport
18 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Chiefs found guilty of fielding ineligible players Soccer
  2. Wydad Casablanca through to Caf Champions League final Soccer
  3. Richards Bay are NFD champions, five KZN teams will compete in top-flight Soccer
  4. Mosimane and Al Ahly stay on course for Champions League triple Soccer
  5. Pirates’ quest for glory alive as they book flight to Uyo for Confed final Soccer

Latest Videos

Malema concerned about ‘privatisation’ of state owned entities
Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies appears in court over airline incident