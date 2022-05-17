Teko Modise explains why Sundowns must still venture into transfer market
Though they boast a good defensive record in the DStv Premiership and the Champions League, former Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Teko Modise says they must venture into the transfer market to boost their central defence.
The Sundowns coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela were forced to change central defenders and Modise believes this is the area that needs to be closely looked at during the off-season.
In all competitions this season Sundowns' coaches used different combinations involving Mosa Lebusa, Rushine de Reuck, Grant Kekana and Brian Onyango in central defence largely due to injuries.
With one match remaining in their championship-winning campaign, Sundowns have only conceded 18 goals and they are followed by AmaZulu who have let in 20.
“I think there is a need to go to the market, I think Sundowns struggled a bit with centrebacks this season,” Modise said.
“You have seen a lot of changes in the centreback position because of the injuries they had. In the midfield, I am sure there are areas of proper balance, but at centreback there has always been the question of who fits.
“That became very critical when it comes to the Caf Champions League. If they had consistent centreback pairing they would have defended a little better in the Champions League.
“They are team that is ambitious and they will try to beef up maybe in that department. They got knocked out of the Champions League not because they didn’t play but because of what they could have done better and I think that is the department that they must try and look at.”
