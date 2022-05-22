×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Man City stage spectacular comeback to clinch league title on epic final day

22 May 2022 - 19:09 By Sports Staff and Reuters
Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho (left) and Manchester City's Fernandinho (right) during the Premier League match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on May 22 2022.
Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho (left) and Manchester City's Fernandinho (right) during the Premier League match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on May 22 2022.
Image: Martin Rickett / PA

Manchester City came from 2-0 down with three late goals to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and lift the 2021-22 title in a spectacularly dramatic culmination to the English Premier League on Sunday.

City were 2-0 down when they rallied to score three goals  from the 76th to 81st minutes to lift the roof at Etihad Stadium.

City won their fourth Premier League title in five years but nearly let the trophy slip from their hands.

Matty Cash stunned Etihad Stadium, putting Villa in front in the 37th minute with a fine header from a Lucas Digne cross.City were far from their fluent best, lacking finesse as they piled on the pressure in search of a leveller but rarely troubling Villa keeper Robin Olsen.

But the edgy mood among the home fans turned to desperation after Philippe Coutinho doubled the lead for Villa. Ollie Watkins headed on from an Olsen goal kick, and the former Liverpool midfielder produced a brilliant first touch and finish.

But then came the City comeback blitz, which sealed them the title.

Substitute Ilkay Gundogan headed in a Raheem Sterling cross at the back post in the 76th minute and then Rodri delivered a pinpoint finish after being set up by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The title-winning goal came in the 81st when De Bruyne whipped in a low cross to Gundogan, who tapped in from close range, sending the crowd into rapturous delight.

READ MORE

Title win will put Man City on a par with Ferguson’s United, says Guardiola

Manchester City can match the greatness of Alex Ferguson's Manchester United if they clinch a fourth Premier League title in five seasons with a ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Rangnick says he had to make ‘compromises’ to Man Utd playing style

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick accepted partial blame for their underwhelming season but said he was unable to effectively implement ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Everything up for grabs on final day as City close in on sixth title

One point separates the cumulative tallies of Liverpool and Manchester City over the past four Premier League seasons, so there is little surprise ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Liverpool title win ‘not likely but possible’, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said it was “not likely but possible” that his team could pip Manchester City to the Premier League title in Sunday's ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Desiree Ellis has not improved Banyana': Portia Modise slams women's national ... Soccer
  2. WATCH | Sundowns coach Mngqithi gives update on the future of Sibusiso Vilakazi Soccer
  3. SNAPS | 'Engaged, blessed with the best' — Faf de Klerk pops the question Rugby
  4. Swallows have to beat Chiefs: Kerr eyes ‘horrendous permutations’ Soccer
  5. Title win will put Man City on a par with Ferguson’s United, says Guardiola Soccer

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...