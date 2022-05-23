×

Soccer

‘Everyone must take responsibility’ — Baroka coach Kobola after relegation

23 May 2022 - 15:06 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Baroka FC players after they were relegated from the DStv Premiership in their final game against Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on May 21 2022.
Image: Rogan Ward/BackpagePix

Baroka FC coach Vincent Kobola says everyone in the team needs to shoulder the blame for the relegation of the club from the DStv Premiership.

Bakgakga will campaign in the GladAfrica Championship next season after their 1-0 defeat to Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday.

Kobola’s men needed a victory on the drama-filled final day of the league to stand any opportunity of avoiding the axe after an underwhelming season.

Had they beaten Maritzburg, Swallows FC would have been relegated as the Birds played a 2-all draw with Kaizer Chiefs, and Bakgakga were going to fight for survival in the promotion-relegation playoffs.

Kobola was only in charge of Baroka's final four games after replacing charismatic Kgoloko Thobejane, who had taken the reins from Matsemela Thoka in November.

“For me it was a disappointing season, the boys started playing now in the last four games and I kept asking myself where they were all along?” Kobola said.

“Even [on Saturday] I told them that everyone must take responsibility because all of us played a part in putting the team in that position we found ourselves in.”

Baroka played their best football this season in the final four games that Kobola was in charge of.

The team went for three games without a defeat, recording two wins and a draw before the loss to Maritzburg.

“I think they [the players] lacked motivation — and also me, coming on the last four games, it was a big ask but I took the challenge because as someone who was a player before, I know players. I know where to press the button and where to manipulate,” Kobola said.

“As much as I was doing with the previous coaches [when Kobola was Baroka's assistant coach], I was not taking the decisions then. I could only suggest, but at least now I had the power to tell players what to do because I’m the boss.”

Though Kobola’s contract with Baroka comes to an end in June, the coach is willing to go down to the GladAfrica with the Limpopo outfit as he believes they have the potential of making a quick comeback to the top flight.

“I need to find out what the plan is and if I’m coaching the team next season. We will soon have to discuss which players are going and who is staying with the team,” he said.

“I still believe the team has potential, as long as we keep the core of the players. We have to make big sacrifices and we might come back after a season in the NFD.”

