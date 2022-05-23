‘Everyone must take responsibility’ — Baroka coach Kobola after relegation

Baroka FC coach Vincent Kobola says everyone in the team needs to shoulder the blame for the relegation of the club from the DStv Premiership.

Bakgakga will campaign in the GladAfrica Championship next season after their 1-0 defeat to Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday.

Kobola’s men needed a victory on the drama-filled final day of the league to stand any opportunity of avoiding the axe after an underwhelming season.

Had they beaten Maritzburg, Swallows FC would have been relegated as the Birds played a 2-all draw with Kaizer Chiefs, and Bakgakga were going to fight for survival in the promotion-relegation playoffs.

Kobola was only in charge of Baroka's final four games after replacing charismatic Kgoloko Thobejane, who had taken the reins from Matsemela Thoka in November.