×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns, Shalulile and Jali win big at PSL Awards

30 May 2022 - 08:29 By Sports Reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns' Peter Shalulile, left, and Andile Jali won big at the PSL Awards.
Mamelodi Sundowns' Peter Shalulile, left, and Andile Jali won big at the PSL Awards.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns, their striker Peter Shalulile and their midfielder Andile Jali won big at the 2021-22 PSL Awards on Sunday night.

Shalulile — who scored a remarkable 30 goals in all competitions and 23 in the DStv Premiership — walked away with the Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Season prize, awarded for performance across all domestic competitions.

Shalulile also won the DStv Premiership Player's Player of the Season award, which is voted for by the players, and Premiership Top Goalscorer.

Sundowns' coaches Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi won Premiership Coach of the Season.

There were seven awards in all for treble winners Sundowns, who wrapped up a fifth successive Premiership title in 2021-22, plus the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup trophies.

Jali won the player of the tournament awards in the MTN8 (Last Man Standing) and Nedbank Cup, plus Premiership Midfielder of the Season. Left-back Lyle Lakay won Premiership Defender of the Season.

Sundowns complete clean sweep of trophies with Nedbank Cup win over Gallants

Mamelodi Sundowns took their dominance of SA football to another level when they defeated Marumo Gallants 2-1 to be crowned Nedbank Cup champions at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Cape Town City's Hugo Marques was Premiership goalkeeper of the season.

2021-22 PSL Awards winners

DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season: Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Coach of the Season: Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season: Hugo Marques (Cape Town City)

DStv Premiership Defender of the Season: Lyle Lakay (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season: Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season: Luke Fleurs (SuperSport United)

‘We know that the gap between us and Sundowns is too big': Pirates coach Fadlu Davids

After they failed to qualify for the Caf Champions League, Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids made the sobering admission that they are lagging ...
Sport
1 day ago

DStv Premiership Top Goalscorer of the Season: Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

MTN8 Last Man Standing: Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament: Keegan Allan (University of Pretoria)

GladAfrica Championship Top Goalscorer: Tiklas Thutlwa (Black Leopards)

DStv Diski Challenge Rewired Player of the Season: Boitumela Radiopane (Orlando Pirates)

DStv Diski Challenge Top Goalscorer: Boitumela Radiopane (Orlando Pirates)

PSL Chairman’s Award: Jomo Sono, David Thidiela, Patrick Sokhela, Jomo Biyela

READ MORE

Sundowns complete clean sweep of trophies with Nedbank Cup win over Gallants

Mamelodi Sundowns took their dominance of SA football to another level when they defeated Marumo Gallants 2-1 to be crowned Nedbank Cup champions at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Seven players who sparkled during the DStv Premiership season

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) season will come to an end on Monday after another dominant performance by Mamelodi Sundowns with their unprecedented ...
Sport
3 days ago

OPINION | Kaizer Chiefs need to give the job to Arthur Zwane

After another trophyless season and without a head coach, Kaizer Chiefs are at a crossroads.
Sport
5 days ago

Sundowns see off fired-up Royal AM to lift Premiership trophy in style

Mamelodi Sundowns got the victory they would have craved to lift the DStv Premiership trophy in style, but had to fight for every inch of it in a ...
Sport
6 days ago

Andile Jali and Sundowns dominate PSL awards nomination list

Mamelodi Sundowns and their midfield maestro Andile Jali dominate the nominees list for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) end-of-season awards.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Junior, Amakhosi’s new uncrowned chief Sport
  2. Kaizer Motaung junior says Chiefs will announce more changes soon Soccer
  3. Mngqithi explains how he navigated through the co-coaching arrangement at ... Soccer
  4. Nyathi scolds ex-teammates as Bafana legends at odds over Safa elections Soccer
  5. Real Madrid stun Liverpool 1-0 to clinch Champions League title Soccer

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings