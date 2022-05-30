Mamelodi Sundowns, Shalulile and Jali win big at PSL Awards

Mamelodi Sundowns, their striker Peter Shalulile and their midfielder Andile Jali won big at the 2021-22 PSL Awards on Sunday night.

Shalulile — who scored a remarkable 30 goals in all competitions and 23 in the DStv Premiership — walked away with the Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Season prize, awarded for performance across all domestic competitions.

Shalulile also won the DStv Premiership Player's Player of the Season award, which is voted for by the players, and Premiership Top Goalscorer.

Sundowns' coaches Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi won Premiership Coach of the Season.

There were seven awards in all for treble winners Sundowns, who wrapped up a fifth successive Premiership title in 2021-22, plus the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup trophies.

Jali won the player of the tournament awards in the MTN8 (Last Man Standing) and Nedbank Cup, plus Premiership Midfielder of the Season. Left-back Lyle Lakay won Premiership Defender of the Season.