Mamelodi Sundowns, Shalulile and Jali win big at PSL Awards
Mamelodi Sundowns, their striker Peter Shalulile and their midfielder Andile Jali won big at the 2021-22 PSL Awards on Sunday night.
Shalulile — who scored a remarkable 30 goals in all competitions and 23 in the DStv Premiership — walked away with the Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Season prize, awarded for performance across all domestic competitions.
Shalulile also won the DStv Premiership Player's Player of the Season award, which is voted for by the players, and Premiership Top Goalscorer.
Sundowns' coaches Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi won Premiership Coach of the Season.
There were seven awards in all for treble winners Sundowns, who wrapped up a fifth successive Premiership title in 2021-22, plus the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup trophies.
Jali won the player of the tournament awards in the MTN8 (Last Man Standing) and Nedbank Cup, plus Premiership Midfielder of the Season. Left-back Lyle Lakay won Premiership Defender of the Season.
Cape Town City's Hugo Marques was Premiership goalkeeper of the season.
2021-22 PSL Awards winners
DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season: Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DStv Premiership Coach of the Season: Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season: Hugo Marques (Cape Town City)
DStv Premiership Defender of the Season: Lyle Lakay (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season: Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season: Luke Fleurs (SuperSport United)
DStv Premiership Top Goalscorer of the Season: Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)
MTN8 Last Man Standing: Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament: Keegan Allan (University of Pretoria)
GladAfrica Championship Top Goalscorer: Tiklas Thutlwa (Black Leopards)
DStv Diski Challenge Rewired Player of the Season: Boitumela Radiopane (Orlando Pirates)
DStv Diski Challenge Top Goalscorer: Boitumela Radiopane (Orlando Pirates)
PSL Chairman’s Award: Jomo Sono, David Thidiela, Patrick Sokhela, Jomo Biyela
