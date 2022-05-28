‘We know that the gap between us and Sundowns is too big': Pirates coach Fadlu Davids

After they failed to qualify for the Caf Champions League, Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids made the sobering admission that they are lagging behind Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Buccaneers played to a 2-2 draw with Royal AM on Friday night at Chatsworth Stadium to be eliminated from the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The draw with Royal AM not only cost Pirates the Champions League but has likely also put paid to their chances of qualifying for the Confederation Cup as they would have to beat SuperSport United by at least five goals in their last match on Monday to qualify.

“We have to submit a report at the end of the season to be able to say what is needed to bridge the gap,” Davids said.