‘Is it capture?’ — Floyd Shivambu questions Morocco's Caf links after Al Ahly loss

As football fans react to SA coach Pitso Mosimane and his Al Ahly side's loss in the Caf Champions League final this week, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has questioned “the coincidence” of Morocco hosting key Caf events.

Mosimane was on course to be the first coach to win three titles in a row and equal former Al Ahly coach Manuel Jose’s record of four titles, but saw his side fall 2-0 to Wydad Casablanca.

The final took place at Wydad's home ground in Morocco, with Al Ahly appealing unsuccessfully for the venue to be changed.

Mosimane said the venue was decisive in the result, and Shivambu seemed to agree.

Taking to social media, the politician questioned Morocco's hosting of several Caf events.

“The 'coincidence' of the kingdom of Morocco hosting 1) the negotiations for a Caf president, 2) the Caf Congress, 3) 2 successive Caf Champions League finals, and 4) Moroccan football cubs winning both the 2022 Caf Confederations and Champions League cups is worrying. Is it capture?”