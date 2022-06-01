×

Soccer

‘Is it capture?’ — Floyd Shivambu questions Morocco's Caf links after Al Ahly loss

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
01 June 2022 - 09:00
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has questioned Morrocc's hosting of key Caf events. File photo.
Image: MASI LOSI

As football fans react to SA coach Pitso Mosimane and his Al Ahly side's loss in the Caf Champions League final this week, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has questioned “the coincidence” of Morocco hosting key Caf events.

Mosimane was on course to be the first coach to win three titles in a row and equal former Al Ahly coach Manuel Jose’s record of four titles, but saw his side fall 2-0 to Wydad Casablanca.

The final took place at Wydad's home ground in Morocco, with Al Ahly appealing unsuccessfully for the venue to be changed.

Mosimane said the venue was decisive in the result, and Shivambu seemed to agree.

Taking to social media, the politician questioned Morocco's hosting of several Caf events.

The 'coincidence' of the kingdom of Morocco hosting 1) the negotiations for a Caf president, 2) the Caf Congress, 3) 2 successive Caf Champions League finals, and 4) Moroccan football cubs winning both the 2022 Caf Confederations and Champions League cups is worrying. Is it capture?”

While some agreed, others said the complaint would not have been made if Mosimane and Al Ahly had won. 

Explaining the choice of venue, Caf said it received bids from Morocco and Senegal to host the final.

“Caf is therefore pleased to award the hosting of the Caf Champions League 2022 final to Morocco. The date of the final is May 30,” Caf said earlier this month.

The timing of the announcement, just weeks before a final which seemed likely to have a Moroccan team in it, was also criticised.

Speaking after the match, Mosimane said Moroccans may be the only ones who say the final was well organised.

“The better team was the one who lost tonight. When you play at a neutral ground with equal fan attendance from both sides, then you can talk about winning or losing. I think everyone who took this decision is happy now.

I do not know how anyone can say the Caf Champions League final was well organised. I think the Moroccans are the only ones who said that.”

