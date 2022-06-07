Ledwaba gets to work immediately after being cleared for Safa election

After getting the thumbs-up to launch her challenge to Danny Jordaan and Solly Mohlabeng in the SA Football Association (Safa) presidential elections, vice-president Ria Ledwaba launched straight into strategy sessions on Tuesday.

Ledwaba will detail her election manifesto at a press conference at FNB Stadium on Wednesday morning.

Her previous attempt at a press conference was a non-starter after Safa bosses warned members who were nominated not to start canvassing until a final list of approved nominees was released by the association’s governance committee. Her legal team advised her not to continue with the launch.

Ledwaba, Jordaan and Mohlabeng were announced as the three candidates cleared to contest the June 25 election.

Ledwaba has roped in heavyweights and captains of industry in her efforts to oust the all-powerful Jordaan. Among Ledwaba’s big-hitters are former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba, former Safa CEO Dennis Mumble, Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane, Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo and veteran sports administrator Ntambi Ravele.

“They will be revealing more influential names and people,” an insider in Ledwaba’s camp told TimesLIVE.