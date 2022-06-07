Ledwaba gets to work immediately after being cleared for Safa election
After getting the thumbs-up to launch her challenge to Danny Jordaan and Solly Mohlabeng in the SA Football Association (Safa) presidential elections, vice-president Ria Ledwaba launched straight into strategy sessions on Tuesday.
Ledwaba will detail her election manifesto at a press conference at FNB Stadium on Wednesday morning.
Her previous attempt at a press conference was a non-starter after Safa bosses warned members who were nominated not to start canvassing until a final list of approved nominees was released by the association’s governance committee. Her legal team advised her not to continue with the launch.
Ledwaba, Jordaan and Mohlabeng were announced as the three candidates cleared to contest the June 25 election.
Ledwaba has roped in heavyweights and captains of industry in her efforts to oust the all-powerful Jordaan. Among Ledwaba’s big-hitters are former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba, former Safa CEO Dennis Mumble, Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane, Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo and veteran sports administrator Ntambi Ravele.
“They will be revealing more influential names and people,” an insider in Ledwaba’s camp told TimesLIVE.
“Since after the final list announcement Ledwaba’s team has been locked up in engagements and strategising. They will launch their manifesto to the media on Wednesday.
“She is receiving a lot of love and support in her campaign because people are tired with the state of SA football, and especially Bafana Bafana.”
But how Ledwaba and her team plan to use those powerful individuals remains to be seen. The vote lies with the 52 Safa regions, who by now already mostly know which horse they are going to bet on.
Ledwaba is a former owner of Ria Stars and a veteran sports administrator who has been around the block. But she is facing a mountain against Jordaan, a street-smart operator who is running for his third term.
Jordaan beat Mandla “Shoes” Mazibuko to take over Safa in the 2013 election. For his second term, he ran unopposed when Ace Ncobo withdrew on the day of the elections in 2018.
Not much is known about Mohlabeng, besides that he is outspoken and has a reputation as something of a thorn in the side of Jordaan and the current leadership, criticising them in public and in the media.