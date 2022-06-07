×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Ledwaba gets to work immediately after being cleared for Safa election

07 June 2022 - 16:53 By Staff Reporter
Safa vice-president Ria Ledwaba has wasted no time in getting on with her election campaign.
Safa vice-president Ria Ledwaba has wasted no time in getting on with her election campaign.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

After getting the thumbs-up to launch her challenge to Danny Jordaan and Solly Mohlabeng in the SA Football Association (Safa) presidential elections, vice-president Ria Ledwaba launched straight into strategy sessions on Tuesday.

Ledwaba will detail her election manifesto at a press conference at FNB Stadium on Wednesday morning.

Her previous attempt at a press conference was a non-starter after Safa bosses warned members who were nominated not to start canvassing until a final list of approved nominees was released by the association’s governance committee. Her legal team advised her not to continue with the launch.

Ledwaba, Jordaan and Mohlabeng were announced as the three candidates cleared to contest the June 25 election.

Ledwaba has roped in heavyweights and captains of industry in her efforts to oust the all-powerful Jordaan. Among Ledwaba’s big-hitters are former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba, former Safa CEO Dennis Mumble, Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane, Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo and veteran sports administrator Ntambi Ravele.

“They will be revealing more influential names and people,” an insider in Ledwaba’s camp told TimesLIVE.

Committee explains why Ria Ledwaba passed for Safa presidency race but not NEC

The governance committee that screened the candidates for this month’s SA Football Association elective congress have clarified why vice-president ...
Sport
1 day ago

“Since after the final list announcement Ledwaba’s team has been locked up in engagements and strategising. They will launch their manifesto to the media on Wednesday.

“She is receiving a lot of love and support in her campaign because people are tired with the state of SA football, and especially Bafana Bafana.”

But how Ledwaba and her team plan to use those powerful individuals remains to be seen. The vote lies with the 52 Safa regions, who by now already mostly know which horse they are going to bet on.

Ledwaba is a former owner of Ria Stars and a veteran sports administrator who has been around the block. But she is facing a mountain against Jordaan, a street-smart operator who is running for his third term.

Jordaan beat Mandla “Shoes” Mazibuko to take over Safa in the 2013 election. For his second term, he ran unopposed when Ace Ncobo withdrew on the day of the elections in 2018.

Not much is known about Mohlabeng, besides that he is outspoken and has a reputation as something of a thorn in the side of Jordaan and the current leadership, criticising them in public and in the media.

READ MORE

Committee clears two candidates to stand against Jordaan in Safa election

The governance committee that screened the nominees for the SA Football Association’s (Safa) elective congress has confirmed three successful ...
Sport
1 day ago

Jordaan: There’s ample time for Safa presidential candidates to campaign

SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan has rubbished criticism that his rivals have not been given enough time to canvass votes for their ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Caf tells Ria Ledwaba it will send a delegation to monitor Safa election

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has noted a complaint about alleged irregularities made by SA Football Association (Safa) vice-president ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

‘We are not censoring Ria Ledwaba,’ says Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe

The SA Football Association (Safa) has dismissed reports it is trying to shackle presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba from conducting a free and fair ...
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Where are the white boys in the PSL?' asks Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  2. ‘Baseless’: Caf hits back at Mosimane comments on ruling body and Motsepe Soccer
  3. Could benching Bok game-breakers break the international game? Sport
  4. Bafana leave for Morocco without coach Broos' preferred left-back Soccer
  5. End of an era as Bernard Parker leaves Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary