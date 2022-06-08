×

Soccer

Maritzburg United confirm parting ways with coach Middendorp

08 June 2022 - 09:24 By Marc Strydom
Maritzburg United have parted ways with coach Ernst Middendorp.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Maritzburg United have confirmed they have parted ways with coach Ernst Middendorp.

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp was in his fourth stint as coach of Maritzburg, which started in November 2020.

He steered United clear of relegation in 2021-22 but the club were not satisfied wit a 12th-placed finish.

“I can confirm we have parted ways with the coach,” Maritzburg chairperson Farook Kadodia told TimesLIVE on Wednesday morning.

“We will be making a full statement on it soon. But what I can tell you is that main reason is that the reality we cannot keep fighting relegation.

“We have invested a lot in football development overall but especially in the last two years. We supported the coach fully and the board felt that by investing so much money every year we cannot be continuously fighting relegation.”

Maritzburg insiders have indicated to TimesLIVE that Middendorp’s infamous temper and organised but defensive football that can have initial success but become tiresome to players were concerns for the club too.

