Soccer

Sekhukhune United appoint Kaitano Tembo as head coach

08 June 2022 - 18:30
Kaitano Tembo has been appointed coach of Sekhukhune United.
Image: Sekhukhune United

Sekhukhune United have announced Kaitano Tembo as their head coach.

Tembo’s arrival at the DStv Premiership club sees MacDonald Makhubedu, who coached the cub last season, redeployed as senior coach with Thabo Senong continuing as assistant coach.

The 51-year-old Tembo worked for many years at SuperSport United having played for the team and served as a youth coach and then assistant coach to a number of head coaches until his promotion to head coach nin 2018.

Tembo reached two MTN8 cup finals at United and won his maiden trophy in the second of those against Highlands Park in 2019.

Sekhukhune chairman  Simon Malatji said: “I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Tembo to the Babina Noko family.

“We are very excited to have Tembo in our team and we believe he will assist us in achieving the goals that we have set for ourselves as Sekhukhune United. We wish him well in this journey.”

Promoted Sekhukhune ended in 11th place in their maiden top-flight season.

