Motsepe Foundation announces new partnership with local football
01 July 2022 - 09:27
Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football and founder and chairperson of the Motsepe Foundation, is on Friday making a big announcement about a new partnership between the foundation and local football.
It is believed it will be the biggest announcement in local football in the past few years.
