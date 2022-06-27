×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Patrice Motsepe: ‘I love Pitso and will always love Pitso’

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
27 June 2022 - 13:02
Caf president Patrice Motsepe addresses a meeting of the SA National Editors' Forum at Arena Holdings' offices in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Caf president Patrice Motsepe addresses a meeting of the SA National Editors' Forum at Arena Holdings' offices in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Image: Antonio Muchave

SA business tycoon and Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe has intimated that Pitso Mosimane, his former head coach at Mamelodi Sundowns, should return to coach Bafana Bafana.

Motsepe said this when addressing the SA National Editors' Forum  AGM in Parktown, Johannesburg this weekend. 

Mosimane, without a team after leaving Egyptian giants Al Ahly earlier this month, was the coach of Bafana after the 2010 World Cup hosted by SA. Mosimane, 57, was fired by the SA Football Association (Safa) after he failed to take Bafana to the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.

Sundowns owner Motsepe employed Mosimane as head coach from 2012 to 2020. "Jingles" helped the Pretoria club win five DStv Premiership titles and six other trophies, including the 2016 Caf Champions League, before leaving in late September 2020 to join Ahly.

At Ahly Mosimane won two Caf Champions League trophies and could have bagged a third had he managed to guide Ahly to a victory in the final against Wydad Athletic in Morocco last month. The Red Devils lost 2-0. 

"I love Pitso and I will always love Pitso," Motsepe said.

"He’s got a special place in my heart.

" I wish him well. I wish he could coach Bafana Bafana. I will get the Motsepe Foundation to subsidise his salary."

Asked if Mosimane was expensive to hire, Motsepe said: "I think he’s quality and quality should not come cheap."

The coach and the Caf president have had a rocky relationship since Mosimane left to coach Ahly. Motsepe took Mosimane to court, alleging he owed the club R8m linked to theR1.5m salary he received after signing a new deal with the club early in 2020. 

The decision to take the Champions League final to Morocco saw Mosimane criticising the leadership of Caf, including Motsepe.

READ MORE

Patrice Motsepe: Caf will not tolerate bullying of journalists

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) will not tolerate any form of bullying of journalists covering football events, the organisation's ...
Sport
1 day ago

I’ll pay for Pitso to coach Bafana, says Motsepe

Pitso Mosimane must coach Bafana Bafana and if the SA Football Association (Safa) does not have the money to re-hire Mosimane, who was Bafana’s coach ...
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Caf president Motsepe happy to see Ledwaba and Jordaan at final

Confederation of African Football President Patrice Motsepe said he was pleased to see SA Football Association presidential candidates Danny Jordaan ...
Sport
5 days ago

Latest case opened against Ramaphosa involves his brother-in-law, business mogul Patrice Motsepe

The latest criminal case opened against President Cyril Ramaphosa by the leader of civil rights organisation Really Democracy involves his ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I’ll pay for Pitso to coach Bafana, says Motsepe Sport
  2. Ria Ledwaba is no longer Safa vice-president, CEO Motlanthe clarifies Soccer
  3. Danny Jordaan wins Safa presidential election by landslide Soccer
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Black mark for White: Bulls coach dropped ball after URC defeat Sport
  5. Patrice Motsepe: 'I can fully understand the unhappiness of Ahly over Morocco ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'