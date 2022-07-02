Royal AM confirm Khabo Zondo as Maduka's successor and unveil four new players including Nurkovic

Royal AM have confirmed the appointment of Khabo Zondo as their head coach after the departure of John Maduka at the end of last season.

Zondo is not new to Royal as he coached them in the National First Division between November 2015 and April 2016 while they were still known as Royal Eagles.

Royal CEO Sinky Mnisi comes a long way with Zondo as they worked together at the now defunct Tembisa Classic which once campaigned in the top flight of SA football.

Lamontville Golden Arrows, Bloemfontein Celtic and Bay United are the other professional clubs that have been coached by the 60-year-old Zondo in the Premier Soccer League.