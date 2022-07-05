'Can they replace Bafana Bafana?' — SA celebrates Banyana win over Nigeria
SA football fans are celebrating the female national side's epic victory over Nigeria on Monday.
Banyana Banyana got their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) campaign off to a great start when they beat the 11-time champions and hot favourites.
SA looked calm and collected as they dominated possession and preyed for an opener in the first half. Flashes of creativity from Nigeria showed their potential, especially on the break, but Banyana did well to contain the Super Falcons.
The breakthrough finally came in the second half when Jermaine Seoposenwe struck in the 61st minute and Hildah Magaia added a second only two minutes later.
Nigeria were rattled and SA looked good for a third, but Desiree Ellis' side instead focused on keeping control of the game.
Rasheedat Ajibade pulled back a consolation for Nigeria in the second minute of added time, but by then the win had been secured.
Banyana will be hoping to go all the way in this year's competition, after finishing runners-up five times before, and fans had already declared them the new favourites of the competition.
Here's a glimpse at some of the reactions on social media:
She glides through players, she's unreal!!! pic.twitter.com/aDVVtdagM0— J J (@Jmwale_LFC) July 4, 2022
Congratulations to our Banyana Banyana for beating Super Falcon (Nigeria)— 🇿🇦 Voetsek EFF&ANC 🇿🇦 (@MaenetjaWinnie) July 5, 2022
🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/UfNAwDNSUK
Banyana can walk this tournament if they want to 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/1rR0bP5ieo— Gupta🇿🇦 (@Khosi_4_Lyf) July 4, 2022
MASSIVE victory for Banyana Banyana 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽— Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) July 4, 2022
Beating the holders Nigeria, arguably would have been their hardest game in the tournament
Kept structure, were efficient
Our ladies can make history here ✊🏽#AWCON #AWCON2022 #TotalEnergiesWAFCON #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 pic.twitter.com/Yr3Q7waC48
I’m sure Banyana Banyana can beat that weak Bafana Bafana 🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/W6xLHnGjlY— Siyethemba-Ntuli 😊 (@Godide02) July 5, 2022
@Banyana_Banyana is the HOPE of South Africa 🇿🇦 Football.#SiyasM®️— Coach Siya Maloka (@Siya_Maloka_) July 4, 2022
As a nation we must accept that Banyana Banyana is the only national football team we have. If Bafana Bafana were to play against Banyana Banyana, the former would catch hands. #AWCON2022— Protect Our Democracy (@JustJamal_) July 4, 2022
