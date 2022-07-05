'Can they replace Bafana Bafana?' — SA celebrates Banyana win over Nigeria

SA football fans are celebrating the female national side's epic victory over Nigeria on Monday.

Banyana Banyana got their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) campaign off to a great start when they beat the 11-time champions and hot favourites.

SA looked calm and collected as they dominated possession and preyed for an opener in the first half. Flashes of creativity from Nigeria showed their potential, especially on the break, but Banyana did well to contain the Super Falcons.

The breakthrough finally came in the second half when Jermaine Seoposenwe struck in the 61st minute and Hildah Magaia added a second only two minutes later.

Nigeria were rattled and SA looked good for a third, but Desiree Ellis' side instead focused on keeping control of the game.

Rasheedat Ajibade pulled back a consolation for Nigeria in the second minute of added time, but by then the win had been secured.

Banyana will be hoping to go all the way in this year's competition, after finishing runners-up five times before, and fans had already declared them the new favourites of the competition.

Here's a glimpse at some of the reactions on social media:

