Banyana upstage 11-time champs Nigeria to get Wafcon off to roaring start

Banyana Banyana got off to a dream start as, with a calm air of professionalism, they swept aside tournament favourites Nigeria 2-1 in their opening Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) group C match in Rabat, Morocco, on Monday.

SA are the perennial bridesmaids of the Wafcon, having been five-time runners-up, three of those to the Super Falcons, including on penalties in the 2018 final. Banyana were full value for a famous victory at Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan for the manner in which they took the game to the 11-time brides of the Wafcon.

Lightning strikes within two minutes from Jermaine Seoposenwe in the 61st minute and Hildah Magaia in the 63rd earned SA victory. Rasheedat Ajibade pulled back a consolation for Nigeria in the second minute of added time.