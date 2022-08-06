×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Arteta hints at more new signings as Arsenal debutants shine

06 August 2022 - 09:10 By Reuters
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates their side's second goal with teammates , after Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace ( not pictured ) concedes an own goal, during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on August 05, 2022 in London, England.
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates their side's second goal with teammates , after Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace ( not pictured ) concedes an own goal, during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on August 05, 2022 in London, England.
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Arsenal's debutants paved the way for a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on the opening night of the Premier League season on Friday and coach Mikel Arteta said there might be some more new faces coming in before the end of the transfer window.

“There are a few things we have planned (in the transfer market), and if we can do them it would be great,” Arteta told Sky Sports after his side got off to the perfect start.

Gabriel Martinelli's first-half strike and a second-half own goal by Marc Guehi gave the visitors the three points but the new signings played a big part in the victory.

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus and Ukraine defender Oleksandr Zinchenko made their debuts after arriving from Manchester City in the close season, with the former a constant threat.

"(Jesus brings) the fear factor — he is always in your shoulder, the ball is bouncing, that 50-50 ball, he always has that intuition, that ability to get the ball off you.

“You're never standing (still), instead he's always on the move. He's always ready to act and he's so sharp, so I think for the defenders it is difficult to play against him.”

Zinchenko's raids from left-back were instrumental in pinning Palace back in the first half, but it was the 21-year-old William Saliba who caught the eye with his sure-footed defending in tandem with Brazilian Gabriel Magalhaes.

“You need the right balance, the physicality in this league is something that you cannot come up short on, because if you do you're going to be exposed,” Arteta said before adding some praise for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Benni McCarthy to sharpen Man United strikers

Benni McCarthy will be sharing his goal scoring tips with the strike force of Manchester United which may include five time Ballon d’Or winner ...
Sport
6 days ago

Palace had a chance to equalise after the break when Wilfried Zaha sliced open the Arsenal defence but Ramsdale was off his line quickly to block Eberechi Eze's shot.

“That's the resilience that we need to win football matches and to see matches through, and we had some moments where you need your goalkeeper,” added Arteta.

“To be honest, they had the biggest chance in the game, that one-against-one, and Aaron did incredibly well and he won the game for us.”

READ MORE

‘I wouldn't pull that off’: Chelsea star Mason Mount reacts to SA diski

“It’s basically dancing with the ball … it’s exciting,” Mount exclaimed
Sport
3 days ago

‘We wish him well because it will open doors for us’: Mosimane on McCarthy’s Man United appointment

"Breaking boundaries for all of us in SA. We wish him well because it will open doors for us. Galagasha," said a beaming Pitso Mosimane.
Sport
3 days ago

Confirmed: Manchester United appoint Benni McCarthy

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy as one of the club’s three first team coaches, to serve under ...
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'This act shows leadership on another level': Pitso salutes Malema Soccer
  2. ‘I am not udakaboy’: Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi blasts owner MaMkhize Soccer
  3. PODCAST | ‘I knew I had overstayed my welcome at Sundowns’: Hlompho Kekana Soccer
  4. Emotional Tatjana opens up about mental challenges at Games Sport
  5. PODCAST | King Kaizer on the microphone Soccer

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...