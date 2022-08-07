Luthuli had a couple of dangerous set pieces that gave SuperSport’s defence, marshalled by the experienced Thulani Hlatshwayo, some problems.
The Tshwane-based side could have easily headed to the halftime break well ahead as they had more than enough chances through players such as Grobler and Grant Margeman.
Margeman, who is also on loan from Sundowns and put in a man of the match performance, was denied by the crossbar five minutes before the break.
Key changes in the middle of the park by Hunt that saw Thalente Mbatha replace Jamie Webber and Jesse Donn replaced by striker Thabang Sibanyoni early in the second half helped the side secure the point from the clash.
Grobler, who missed most of last season’s second half due to injury, scored on 63 minutes after chaotic defending by Chippa.
Earlier on, TS Galaxy and AmaZulu FC played to a goalless draw at Bidvest Stadium.
RESULTS
SuperSport Utd 1-1 Chippa United
TS Galaxy 0-0 AmaZulu
Maritzburg Utd 1-1 Sekhukhune United
Royal AM 1-0 Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates 1-0 Swallows
Golden Arrows 0-2 Richards Bay
Marumo Gallants 0-0 Stellenbosch
Cape Town City FC 0-2 Sundowns
Drama-filled Hunt-Klate encounter ends in stalemate
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
The first battle between teacher Gavin Hunt and student Daine Klate ended in a drama-filled stalemate as a 10-man SuperSport United played to a 1-1 draw against Chippa United in a DStv Premiership clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Tshwane on Sunday.
Ronald Pfumbidzai scored for the Chilli Boys in the opening half, while Bradley Grobler equalised for Hunt’s men in the second stanza.
Klate took charge of his first match in the Premier Soccer League as coach, while the tried and tested Hunt made his return after being out of the game since parting ways with Chippa United in November.
SuperSport finished their first match of the season one man short after goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, who is on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, was sent off.
Sundowns blow away Cape Town City in season opener
On his debut, Goss lost his cool when he was impeded by Pfumbidzai trying to send the ball forward after his save.
Goss tried to kick the Zimbabwean and then punched him which forced the referee to send him off during injury time.
Defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe had to guard goalposts for about two minutes as SuperSport had made all five of their substitutions.
Chippa broke the deadlock in the 17th minute, when Pfumbidzai scored a beautiful header that left SuperSport goalkeeper Goss glued to his spot.
Pfumbidzai connected well with a beautiful ball that came from one of Siphelele Luthuli’s set pieces.
High hopes and jokers in the PSL pack
