×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Drama-filled Hunt-Klate encounter ends in stalemate

07 August 2022 - 20:26 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Roscoe Pietersen of Chippa United and Grant Margeman of SuperSport United during the DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 7 in Pretoria.
Roscoe Pietersen of Chippa United and Grant Margeman of SuperSport United during the DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 7 in Pretoria.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The first battle between teacher Gavin Hunt and student Daine Klate ended in a drama-filled stalemate as a 10-man SuperSport United played to a 1-1 draw against Chippa United in a DStv Premiership clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Tshwane on Sunday.

Ronald Pfumbidzai scored for the Chilli Boys in the opening half, while Bradley Grobler equalised for Hunt’s men in the second stanza.

Klate took charge of his first match in the Premier Soccer League as coach, while the tried and tested Hunt made his return after being out of the game since parting ways with Chippa United in November.

SuperSport finished their first match of the season one man short after goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, who is on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, was sent off.

Sundowns blow away Cape Town City in season opener

If the big question for this season is who can stop Mamelodi Sundowns, the answer from the opening game is not Cape Town City or perhaps no one at ...
Sport
1 day ago

On his debut, Goss lost his cool when he was impeded by Pfumbidzai trying to send the ball forward after his save.

Goss tried to kick the Zimbabwean and then punched him which forced the referee to send him off during injury time.

Defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe had to guard goalposts for about two minutes as SuperSport had made all five of their substitutions.

Chippa broke the deadlock in the 17th minute, when Pfumbidzai scored a beautiful header that left SuperSport goalkeeper Goss glued to his spot.

Pfumbidzai connected well with a beautiful ball that came from one of Siphelele Luthuli’s set pieces.

High hopes and jokers in the PSL pack

Coaching is a specialist profession. The job of the incumbent is to imprint his ideas on the team.
Sport
20 hours ago

Luthuli had a couple of dangerous set pieces that gave SuperSport’s defence, marshalled by the experienced Thulani Hlatshwayo, some problems.

The Tshwane-based side could have easily headed to the halftime break well ahead as they had more than enough chances through players such as Grobler and Grant Margeman.

Margeman, who is also on loan from Sundowns and put in a man of the match performance, was denied by the crossbar five minutes before the break.

Key changes in the middle of the park by Hunt that saw Thalente Mbatha replace Jamie Webber and Jesse Donn replaced by striker Thabang Sibanyoni early in the second half helped the side secure the point from the clash.

Grobler, who missed most of last season’s second half due to injury, scored on 63 minutes after chaotic defending by Chippa.

Earlier on, TS Galaxy and AmaZulu FC played to a goalless draw at Bidvest Stadium.

RESULTS

SuperSport Utd 1-1 Chippa United

TS Galaxy 0-0 AmaZulu

Maritzburg Utd 1-1 Sekhukhune United

Royal AM 1-0 Kaizer Chiefs

Orlando Pirates 1-0 Swallows

Golden Arrows 0-2 Richards Bay

Marumo Gallants 0-0 Stellenbosch

Cape Town City FC 0-2 Sundowns

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

MORE:

Why Orlando Pirates will win the DStv Premiership in 2022-23

Orlando Pirates have been a huge disappointment over the past few seasons, but it would be very dangerous to rule them out of the DStv Premiership ...
Sport
2 days ago

A right royal first-class ticket to hell

Football is back and it returned with a bang to get the new DStv Premiership season going, writes BBK.
Sport
20 hours ago

‘We will compete for everything,’ says Chiefs star Billiat on new season

Following their major clear-out in the name of rebuilding, Kaizer Chiefs stalwart Khama Billiat believes Amakhosi have assembled a good team to go ...
Sport
3 days ago

Ricardo Nascimento sinks Chiefs in Chatsworth

This match may tell Arthur Zwane more about the need for Kaizer Chiefs to find more options up front as the forward line of Khama Billiat, Keagan ...
Sport
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Why Kaizer Chiefs will win the DStv Premiership in 2022-23 Soccer
  2. 'This act shows leadership on another level': Pitso salutes Malema Soccer
  3. PODCAST | ‘I knew I had overstayed my welcome at Sundowns’: Hlompho Kekana Soccer
  4. Why Orlando Pirates will win the DStv Premiership in 2022-23 Soccer
  5. Sundowns blow away Cape Town City in season opener Soccer

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...