Deadly Haaland strikes twice to give Man City win at West Ham

New Manchester City signing Erling Haaland marked a fine Premier League debut by scoring in each half as the champions began their title defence with a clinical 2-0 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Haaland converted a penalty after 36 minutes and wrapped up the points with a composed finish in the second period to cap an impressive display, with his father and former City player Alfie celebrating in the stands.

"It's nice that he saw both goals as it is a big moment for me as a debutant in this competition," the 22-year-old Haaland said.

"Also now it is almost 30 minutes since I scored the last goal so I have to keep going."

Haaland charged past the West Ham defence to latch onto a through ball and take it around Alphonse Areola before being fouled by the substitute goalkeeper, who had replaced the injured Lukasz Fabianski after 29 minutes.

West Ham were forced into the early change when Fabianski picked up a knock clearing a cross from Kevin De Bruyne as he clattered into team mate Aaron Cresswell and Haaland.