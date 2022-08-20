×

Soccer

TS Galaxy forge partnership with St Stithians College in Sandton

20 August 2022 - 11:00 By SPORTS REPORTER
TS Galaxy going through their paces at St Stithians during the week.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Ambitious PSL side TS Galaxy have taken an unprecedented move by forging a partnership with St Stithians College in Sandton.

“The Rockets”, as Galaxy are affectionately known, have joined forces with the private college that is commonly known for rugby and cricket.

Galaxy have been using the St Stithians sports facilities for training since they started with their preseason preparations.

On Wednesday, Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi invited the media to the state of the art training grounds where Galaxy coach Sead Ramović was fine-tuning his charges for their league match against Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday.    

“We want to forge a good marriage with St Stithians College,” said Sukazi.

“As a club, we look at this situation and say Sandton is the capital of the economy in the country and there’s no football that is played at this school.

“St Stithians, as a college, is one of the most prestigious and a school for the most affording parents but why is it that there is no football? TS Galaxy is here to bring about some social cohesion through football between the rich and the non-affording.

“We want a situation where people can look at life at least for 90 minutes with the same eyes. It does not make sense for the college with the most affording parents not to be exposed to the game.

“I do not understand why. We should not think that football is only for people in the township or rural areas or villages. It has to be a sport for all and there needs to be that element of social cohesion and our presence here is informed by that desire.

“We are good in discussions and formulating a good marriage in my view. We have been using these facilities since the start of the season, we had our preseason camp here,” added Sukazi.

Galaxy, who survived the relegation axe by a whisker last season, have had a bright start to the new season.

After three rounds of matches, they are sitting pretty in position number two on the DStv Premiership table.

The undefeated Galaxy overcame Chippa United, Mamelodi Sundowns and drew with AmaZulu.

This is due to their well-calculated recruitment of senior players such as Sibusiso Vilakazi, Xola Mlambo, Bernard Parker, together with Vuyo Mere to a certain extent.

The veterans have settled well at the club and are leading the young campaigners by example.

