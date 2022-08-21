‘SuperSport have less points than they deserve’: Pirates coach Riviero

“We know that it's going to be an interesting fight but we're going to try to improve from our last performance.

“We'll like to be better and be more consistent in the 90 minutes, try to dominate the game and get the three points.”

SuperSport will be desperate to register their first win of the season after losing against TS Galaxy (2-0) and AmaZulu (2-1), with their only point coming in their 1-1 draw against Chippa United.

Fifth-placed Pirates are out to continue accumulating points and attempt to build some consistency. Their 1-0 away won against Royal AM this week was a second victory in succession having beaten Chippa United by the same scoreline last weekend, taking Bucs to two wins a draw and a defeat from four games.

“Our aim is to collect as many points as possible. We're going into games always with the intention of getting the three points. We're not going to be a team that goes for draws — winning is the target,” Riveiro said.

“Again we're playing every three days and we're trying to handle each game with the same approach. I have said this many times but it's the truth — there's no certain number of points that we want to achieve.

“I have the quality players and they have a will to achieve. Our responsibility is to optimise everything and make it work together.

“The key is how good they can be together. It's not about one player or how good he is or anything like that, but is how good they can be together and that's our responsibility.”

