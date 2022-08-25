×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Zwane confident Dolly and Billiat will find form for Kaizer Chiefs

25 August 2022 - 12:37
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Kaizer Chiefs' Keagan Dolly (left) and Khama Billiat.
Kaizer Chiefs' Keagan Dolly (left) and Khama Billiat.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat cannot be blamed for Kaizer Chiefs’ poor start to the season and coach Arthur Zwane believes the duo will be key in helping the club improve.

Zwane was asked whether he was concerned about Dolly and Billiat contributing only one goal between them in Chiefs' five DStv Premiership matches so far, including the three Amakhosi have lost away to Royal AM (1-0), Mamelodi Sundowns (4-0) and on Tuesday to Cape Town City (2-0).

Chiefs won 3-0 at home against Maritzburg United where Dolly scored one goal. They won 1-0 against Richards Bay FC. They meet Stellenbosch FC in their MTN8 quarterfinal at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday

“I’m not really concerned [about Dolly and Billiat] and I will tell you why. It’s early in the season and you can only judge them at the end of the season,” Zwane said.

“It might be a case of a slow start, but at the end of the day you need them. They’re our key players and we need them on the field. Last season they played a very crucial role in helping the team collect maximum points in certain games.

“We can’t judge on what is happening right now. I know they’ll come back and we’ll help them mentally, physically and psychologically, because that’s our job as coaches.

“Loss of form can happen to any player and two or three games doesn’t mean the player has lost form altogether and is not good enough to play for Chiefs.

“It’s one of those things that they couldn’t score. Against Maritzburg [in Chiefs' opening match] Keagan scored and Khama had some assists and played very well. So we still have a long way to go.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

PODCAST | Ex-Chiefs star Dumisani Zuma’s transgressions ‘came with the spotlight’

Dumisani Zuma's agent has commended Kaizer Chiefs for their professionalism in the negotiations on the thorny issue of the player's release after a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Disjointed Kaizer Chiefs suffer third away loss of the season against City

Cape Town City earned their first DStv Premiership victory in six matches in 2022-23, deservedly beating a disjointed Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 at Cape Town ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs coach Zwane believes new striker Bimenyimana will ‘add value’

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane believes new Burundian striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana can add value to Amakhosi as they prepared to meet Cape ...
Sport
2 days ago

Can Caf’s Super League rescue Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates?

Experts caution that participation in the mega-wealthy league may not be a silver bullet for reforming the ailing Soweto giants
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Benni and Sancho 'in the 18 area': Fans thank McCarthy for Man United’s win ... Soccer
  2. PODCAST | I still regret that night in France: Naughty Mokoena Soccer
  3. Ramaphosa bumps Banyana’s reward from government up to R15m Soccer
  4. PODCAST | Ex-Chiefs star Dumisani Zuma’s transgressions ‘came with the ... Soccer
  5. Pitso Mosimane lifts lid on alleged ‘sabotage’ Soccer

Latest Videos

JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court
'Why I decided to protest': National shutdown march