Zwane confident Dolly and Billiat will find form for Kaizer Chiefs

Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat cannot be blamed for Kaizer Chiefs’ poor start to the season and coach Arthur Zwane believes the duo will be key in helping the club improve.
Zwane was asked whether he was concerned about Dolly and Billiat contributing only one goal between them in Chiefs' five DStv Premiership matches so far, including the three Amakhosi have lost away to Royal AM (1-0), Mamelodi Sundowns (4-0) and on Tuesday to Cape Town City (2-0).
Chiefs won 3-0 at home against Maritzburg United where Dolly scored one goal. They won 1-0 against Richards Bay FC. They meet Stellenbosch FC in their MTN8 quarterfinal at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday
“I’m not really concerned [about Dolly and Billiat] and I will tell you why. It’s early in the season and you can only judge them at the end of the season,” Zwane said.
“It might be a case of a slow start, but at the end of the day you need them. They’re our key players and we need them on the field. Last season they played a very crucial role in helping the team collect maximum points in certain games.
“We can’t judge on what is happening right now. I know they’ll come back and we’ll help them mentally, physically and psychologically, because that’s our job as coaches.
“Loss of form can happen to any player and two or three games doesn’t mean the player has lost form altogether and is not good enough to play for Chiefs.
“It’s one of those things that they couldn’t score. Against Maritzburg [in Chiefs' opening match] Keagan scored and Khama had some assists and played very well. So we still have a long way to go.”
TimesLIVE
