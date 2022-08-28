Sundowns just getting stronger as goals from signings down SuperSport

Mamelodi Sundowns flexed the considerable muscle of their monstrous player power as two new foreign signings provided the goals in a 2-0 MTN8 quarterfinal victory at Tuks Stadium that doused the fight put up by SuperSport United.

New Chilean midfielder Marcelo Allende continued his dream start with his second goal in two games in the 80th, breaking the resistance Gavin Hunt's Matsatsantsa had gamely attempted to put up. Ethiopian striker Abubeker Nasir also added his second goal, in his third game for his new club, in the 90th.

In the compact ground, in front of a noisy crowd consisting almost entirely of the yellow faithful, Downs, the trophy machine of the past decade showed they are just getting stronger.

In fact they look already, just a few games into the new SA season, quite unstoppable. And Bongani Zungu is still to come.

The first half was played at a furious pace. Downs — their star-studded, multi-skilled front-line revelling in the possession fed them by classy midfield duo Teboho Mokoena and Andile Jali, edged the clear-cut chances. SuperSport looked for opportunities on the break.