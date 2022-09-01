×

Soccer

‘Management will deal with it’: Zwane on Chiefs’ thorny Njabulo Blom issue

01 September 2022 - 17:03
Kaizer Chiefs player Njabulo Blom and coach Arthur Zwane during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Supersport United at the FNB Stadium.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has sidestepped the thorny issue of Njabulo Blom’s deadlocked contract renewal negotiations, which has raised eyebrows among the club’s supporters.

Blom has not played for Amakhosi in their last two matches in all competitions against Stellenbosch FC and Cape Town City, and came off the bench in the match before that against Richards Bay FC.

Asked on Thursday to comment on the matter, as Chiefs prepared to take on AmaZulu in their DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm), Zwane said the club’s management will deal with it.

“I would like to focus more on what we are going to do in our game against AmaZulu,” the coach said.

“The issue of Njabulo Blom, management will deal with it, and from our side as the technical staff we just want to focus more on what’s coming up over the weekend against AmaZulu.

“I treat all my boys with special care, we have come a long way, I love all of them and I want the best for them. I think it was one of those things where sometimes in football things go your way and sometimes they don’t.

“I will focus on what is going to happen on the weekend and leave this to the management. I want the best for all the players including “Mshini” [Nkosingiphile Ngcobo] and Njabulo [Blom], but for now we must channel our efforts to winning games.

“There are still going to be more people who are going to come and talk and that’s part of the game.”

Zwane said Chiefs won’t be focusing on their former players Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Sibusiso Mabiliso and Dumisani Zuma when they meet AmaZulu.

“We have analysed AmaZulu and we know they are a dangerous team. The focus will be more on them as a team rather than individuals.

“There is no doubt they have good players in their squad and we will treat them with the respect they deserve.”

Zwane’s young, new-look Chiefs have battled for rhythm early in 2022-23 and are ninth in the Premiership with two wins and three defeats from five matches. Brandon Truter-coached AmaZulu are third having won three, drawn one and lost one of their five games.

