Soccer

IN PICTURES | AmaZulu FC meet new Zulu King Misuzulu

31 August 2022 - 11:39
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
AmaZulu FC officials and players with new Zulu King Misuzulu at his palace in Phongolo.
Image: AmaZulu FC

AmaZulu FC players and management met the new King Misuzulu KaZwelithini at his palace in Pongolo, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday.

“Thank you for making me the patron of the club. I appreciate the honour and it will stay that way forever,” the king said to Usuthu chair and owner Sandile Zungu and the players.

AmaZulu FC chair and owner Sandile Zungu with new Zulu King Misuzulu in Phongolo on Tuesday.
Image: AmaZulu FC

Usuthu are in top form in the DStv Premiership and have qualified for the MTN8 semifinals where they'll face Kaizer Chiefs in a two-legged tie in October.

A win away to Chiefs in a Premiership clash at the FNB Stadium on Saturday will keep Usuthu in the top four on the log.  

AmaZulu players and officials meeting new Zulu king at his palace.
Image: AmaZulu
AmaZulu FC officials with new Zulu King Misuzulu.
Image: AmaZulu

