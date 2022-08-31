AmaZulu FC players and management met the new King Misuzulu KaZwelithini at his palace in Pongolo, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday.
“Thank you for making me the patron of the club. I appreciate the honour and it will stay that way forever,” the king said to Usuthu chair and owner Sandile Zungu and the players.
IN PICTURES | AmaZulu FC meet new Zulu King Misuzulu
Image: AmaZulu FC
Image: AmaZulu FC
Usuthu are in top form in the DStv Premiership and have qualified for the MTN8 semifinals where they'll face Kaizer Chiefs in a two-legged tie in October.
A win away to Chiefs in a Premiership clash at the FNB Stadium on Saturday will keep Usuthu in the top four on the log.
Image: AmaZulu
Image: AmaZulu
