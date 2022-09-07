Mpisane’s presence in the squad warm-up had social media buzzing about his apparent lack of fitness. Zondo was asked if Mpisane was fit to play.
“Well, it’s a work in progress and we must give him a chance to get to the level where we are.
“He’s part of our team and he’s been taking his training seriously and this [putting Mpisane on the bench] is another way of encouraging him to do more.”
Asked about what could be expected from Mpisane when he’s fully fit, Zondo said people will have to wait and see for themselves.
“Let’s see when he gets the opportunity and then you make your own judgment.”
Royal travel to Eswatini at the weekend where they tackle Mbabane Highlanders at the Somhlolo Stadium in Lobabmba in the Caf Confederation Cup first round on Sunday.
Maybe, just maybe, Eswatini is where Mpisane, who is also an aspiring musician, will make his long-awaited top-flight appearance.
Royal coach Zondo says Mpisane the player is ‘a work in progress’
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Royal AM co-coach Khabo Zondo says injuries forced him to include not-yet fully fit club chair Andile Mpisane in the squad that lost 1-0 in the DStv Premiership to Richards Bay FC at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Tuesday night.
Mpisane, whose jersey number was given as 46, was among the unused substitutes in a game that saw Royal cede not just the three points but also the top position on the log on goal difference to promoted Richards Bay, who won through Siphelele Magubane’s first half strike.
Mpisane, the son of Royal owner and president Shauwn Mkhize, became the youngest chair in the Premier Soccer League at 19 in 2020.
Now 21, his presence in and around Royal’s playing squad — including two substitute appearances in the National First Division in the 2020-21 season, before AM bought the top-flight franchise of Bloemfontein Celtic in August 2021 — has raised eyebrows.
Explaining their decision to include Mpisane, who normally supports the team enthusiastically from the stands alongside Mkhize, in the match-18, Zondo said Royal had five key players injured despite the chair appearing physically out of shape.
“Look we have so many players injured. [Ricardo] Nascimento, Thabo Matlaba, [Tebogo] Potsane, [Mxolisi] Macuphu and [Mbhazima] Rikhotso, the list is endless,” Zondo said.
“Our depth was tested with the players that we tried to bring in.”
Mpisane’s presence in the squad warm-up had social media buzzing about his apparent lack of fitness. Zondo was asked if Mpisane was fit to play.
“Well, it’s a work in progress and we must give him a chance to get to the level where we are.
“He’s part of our team and he’s been taking his training seriously and this [putting Mpisane on the bench] is another way of encouraging him to do more.”
Asked about what could be expected from Mpisane when he’s fully fit, Zondo said people will have to wait and see for themselves.
“Let’s see when he gets the opportunity and then you make your own judgment.”
Royal travel to Eswatini at the weekend where they tackle Mbabane Highlanders at the Somhlolo Stadium in Lobabmba in the Caf Confederation Cup first round on Sunday.
Maybe, just maybe, Eswatini is where Mpisane, who is also an aspiring musician, will make his long-awaited top-flight appearance.
READ MORE
‘He was going to score goals’ — SA reacts to Andile Mpisane’s nearly debut
SAZI HADEBE | Fans are back in full force, but the quality of football leaves a lot to be desired
Morris back in Sekhukhune squad for clash against Royal
‘I’ve got nothing to prove’: Pirates coach Riveiro after win over Royal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos