One player makes a run and the whole team is standing: Chiefs coach Zwane

Chiefs have another tough outing against Gavin Hunt’s improving, sixth-placed SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane was disappointed his defence were guilty of ball-watching to allow Marumo Gallants an early lead that left Amakhosi chasing the game in Sunday’s 1-1 DStv Premiership draw in Rustenburg.
Mahlatse Makudubela’s opportunistic 12th-minute strike, where Chiefs’ covering of spaces was exposed, put Amakhosi under pressure at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.
The winger produced a piece of skill on the right then fed inside and set off on a run that was not well tracked by the Amakhosi defence. Collecting the return through-pass, he beat centreback Zitha Kwinika and slotted past Itumeleng Khune.
Chiefs piled on the pressure get back into the game but battled to breach Gallants until Kwinika headed in from a free-kick in the 84th. The draw leaves Amakhosi in 14th place after seven games.
“Sometimes you plan for games and get it right, but because players are human beings we are still making similar, costly mistakes,” Zwane said afterwards.
“We knew they keep the ball and play it into space. But there were not too many clear-cut chances they created — they didn’t pose any danger. They just overload the middle.
“And from there one player makes a run for deep and then everyone is standing. We always say when there’s no pressure on the ball just drop and centre. The ball was going to come to one of our players.
“Four of them are just standing, and then we give them the opportunity to score. And then we are chasing the game, a game that we shouldn’t be chasing in terms of the way we exerted ourselves.
“We should have done better. I’m obviously disappointed because it’s one game I believe we could have done better in terms of collecting maximum points.”
Chiefs have another tough outing against Gavin Hunt’s improving, sixth-placed SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
