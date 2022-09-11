×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs toil to draw against Gallants that leaves them in 14th place

11 September 2022 - 17:39 By Marc Strydom at Royal Bafokeng Stadium
Dillan Solomons of Kaizer Chiefs is challenged by Katlego Otladisa of Marumo Gallants in the DStv Premiership match at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on September 11 2022.
Dillan Solomons of Kaizer Chiefs is challenged by Katlego Otladisa of Marumo Gallants in the DStv Premiership match at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on September 11 2022.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

It seems like three steps forward and two back for Arthur Zwane's new-look, young Kaizer Chiefs, and Sunday's 1-1 DStv Premiership draw against Marumo Gallants at Rustenburg's Royal Bafokeng Stadium continued in that vein.

Mahlatse Makudubela's opportunistic 12th-minute strike separated the teams for most of the game, until Zitha Kwinika headed in from a free-kick to level matters in the 84th.

One has to hand it to Zwane that he is the first Amakhosi coach in a number of years to strive for the expressive football that has always been Amakhosi's hallmark.

Attaining it with a young team might not be so easy and should be a project for the long term. Amakhosi though, are also impatient for trophies and results after seven past seasons without silverware.

The result of Sunday’s draw was that it left Amakhosi in 14th place, a position above Gallants, who fired 31-year-old coach Romain Folz this week and had Raymond Mdaka on the bench.

A game that was the subject of a court battle with municipality of Gallants' home city, Polokwane, who argued it should have been staged in the Limpopo capital, was played out on the lushly-grassed pitch of one of SA's most underutilised 2010 World Cup venues.

The surface offered the hopes of attractive football. The characteristic Rustenburg heat; a Chiefs battling to find their rhythm in the new, young regime; and a game Gallants who worked hard to match their traditionally more illustrious opponents seemed factors that combined for a more sluggish affair.

In North West province afternoon heat that necessitated a first-half water-break Chiefs came out on the front foot and had right midfielder Kgaogela Sekgota through on a one-on-one to force a save from Gallants goalkeeper Ismail Watenga.

The home side, though, opened the scoring through a goal where Chiefs' covering of spaces was exposed.

Mahlatse Makudubela started and finished the movement. The winger produced a piece of skill on the right then fed inside and set off on a run that was not well tracked by the Amakhosi defence. Collecting the return through-pass, he beat centreback Kwinika and slotted past Itumeleng Khune.

Chiefs laboured in the heat. Soon after the water-break Amakhosi battled to penetrate with combinations through the middle as Ashley du Preez latched onto the loose ball and rolled a strike from the edge of the area past the right upright.

Amakhosi piled on the pressure and camped in Gallants' half after the break. But they were unable to find a way through, under, round or over the Limpopo team's parked bus.

With the clock winding down finally Chiefs broke Gallants' resistance from a training ground set-piece.

Former Bafana Bafana left-back Sifiso Hlanti knows how to swerve in a free-kick, and did so with a dangerous, well-placed delivery from the left of the area that was just above the heads of Gallant's defence and low enough to collect the flick-on in the middle, Kwinika burying the header at the far post.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

PSL match between Gallants and Chiefs to go ahead in Rustenburg on Sunday

The DStv Premiership clash between Marumo Gallants and Kaizer Chiefs will go ahead at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Sunday as initially ...
Sport
2 days ago

Polokwane municipality, Gallants court case over match move delayed

The matter revolves around the club’s decision to move its DStv Premiership fixture against Kaizer Chiefs to Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.
Sport
2 days ago

Chiefs and PSL punished for pitch invasion in Stellenbosch

The Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee slapped Kaizer Chiefs with a hefty fine for its supporters' pitch invasion in the match against ...
Sport
2 days ago

Zakhele Lepasa brace helps Pirates get the better of Galaxy at Orlando Stadium

Zakhele Lepasa’s brace and a solid performance by Orlando Pirates helped the Soweto giants defeat TS Galaxy 2-0 in their DStv Premiership clash at ...
Sport
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Percy who? asks Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro on Bafana star Tau Soccer
  2. Boks send Jantjies packing Rugby
  3. We know a guy: SA fans think Pitso Mosimane or Benni McCarthy should take over ... Soccer
  4. ‘I’m not 100% sure’: Daine Klate on reports he has been sacked by Chippa Soccer
  5. Proteas launch fightback to stay in contention against England at action-packed ... Cricket

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'