Misuzulu’s coronation at Moses Mabhida, also expected to be a packed stadium, will affect the team the king supports and is a patron of, AmaZulu. Usuthu were scheduled to host Stellenbosch at 8pm at Durban's 2010 World Cup semifinal venue.
AmaZulu have written to the Premier Soccer League asking to play the match on October 30 at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, south of Durban, at 3pm.
“We’re waiting for the league to respond to our request,” Usuthu spokesperson Brilliant Mkhathini said on Thursday morning.
It remains to be seen whether King Misuzulu, who recently promised to attend most of AmaZulu's home games, will watch the match against Stellies the day after his coronation.
Attempts to obtain comment from Vusi Mazibuko, the stadium manager at Moses Mabhida, were not successful as he was attending meetings on Thursday morning.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Misuzulu’s coronation forces AmaZulu to move game from Moses Mabhida
Image: AmaZulu FC
AmaZulu have applied to have their DStv Premiership game against Stellenbosch FC on October 29, which clashes with the coronation of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at Moses Mabhida Stadium, played at King Zwelithini Stadium a day later.
October 29 will prove to be a tricky day for high-end event attenders in SA, especially football lovers, because of the two big gigs happening in Durban and Soweto.
The major occasion in Durban has nothing to do with football. President Cyril Ramaphosa will officially hand over a certificate to King Misuzulu that will confirm him as Zulu king after the death of his father King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu in March 2021.
In Soweto on the same day, the iconic clash between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs takes place at FNB Stadium. A capacity 94,000 crowd is expected in the first Soweto derby to welcome back fans post-Covid-19 and the closing of stadiums.
IN PICS | AmaZulu FC meet new Zulu King Misuzulu
Misuzulu’s coronation at Moses Mabhida, also expected to be a packed stadium, will affect the team the king supports and is a patron of, AmaZulu. Usuthu were scheduled to host Stellenbosch at 8pm at Durban's 2010 World Cup semifinal venue.
AmaZulu have written to the Premier Soccer League asking to play the match on October 30 at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, south of Durban, at 3pm.
“We’re waiting for the league to respond to our request,” Usuthu spokesperson Brilliant Mkhathini said on Thursday morning.
It remains to be seen whether King Misuzulu, who recently promised to attend most of AmaZulu's home games, will watch the match against Stellies the day after his coronation.
Attempts to obtain comment from Vusi Mazibuko, the stadium manager at Moses Mabhida, were not successful as he was attending meetings on Thursday morning.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
PODCAST | Hunt’s opinion should not be taken seriously: Mpengesi
CT City begins Champions League qualifiers with home win over AS Otohô
AmaZulu coach Truter believes no team will dominate in 2022-23
Sundowns beat Arrows to return to the top of the Premiership log
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos