Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs’ Bimenyimana says he won’t make ‘Pirates signal’ again in SA

21 September 2022 - 12:47 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana's two goal celebrations in the DStv Premiership match against Supersport United at FNB Stadium on September 17 2022.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana has explained his two strange celebrations he made after each goal when he scored a brace in Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-1 DStv Premiership win against SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Bimenyimana’s second celebration after scoring a 54th-minute penalty, in particular, drew reaction on social media as he made a skull and crossbones signal, the sign of Chiefs’ bitter rivals Orlando Pirates.

After his first goal in the 40th minute Chiefs’ Burundian signing made an animal-like signal that also had supporters bemused.

“My first goal celebration was the ‘black panther’. I have been doing it since I was young with my brother, who plays in Turkey for Istanbul Baseksahir,” the striker said.

“Even for the second one it was for him, because in the morning I talked to him on the phone and he told me, ‘Today, you’re going to score and you know what to do’. When I scored the first, I almost forgot to do it.

“The ‘black panther’ is to show how hungry I am to score goals and the second one was also for my friend, Yusuf, who also plays in Istanbul.” 

“It had nothing to do with Pirates. I wasn’t even thinking that it’s the same.

“As I said, it was for me and my brother and what we always do, but now I know what it means, I won’t do it in this country.

“In Burundi we have that sign of a cross, which is part of our tradition. Since we were under-17, we’ve been doing that celebration and we have grown together to senior level in the national team.

“In Burundi it means, ‘we are together’, like, ‘I’ve got your back and you’ve got my back’, so that is why we want to keep it. It even appears on the Burundian flag.”

Bimenyimana, signed last month after a few weeks’ deliberation by Chiefs, opened his scoring account making his first start against SuperSport after two substitute appearances.

Amakhosi return from the Fifa break with the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal against AmaZulu at FNB on October 2.

TimesLIVE

