Cape Town City sign defender of the season Lyle Lakay from Sundowns

Lakay said he was excited to be back at the club he spent just one season at before being sold to the Tshwane giants in 2018.

“It’s a great feeling to be back. I’m excited and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season. Cape Town City is an ambitious club and that is one of the reasons I agreed to come here,” Lakay said.

“They are in the Champions League, which is a big thing. I’m hoping to contribute to the success of the club.”

City coach Eric Tinkler said Lakay will fit well into his game plan.

“He is a player with a lot of experience and he has been at the club before. In terms of how he plays, it suits our style and I think he is a perfect replacement for Terrence Mashego, who has left us and joined Mamelodi Sundowns,” the coach said.