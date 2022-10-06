Soccer

‘No fear’ stalks Sundowns as Champions League approaches: Mokwena

06 October 2022 - 16:11
Rulani Mokwena co-coach of Mamelodi Sundowns says they are not under pressure as Caf Champions League campaign begins.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Rulani Mokwena says Mamelodi Sundowns are not under pressure to reclaim the trophy as they start their quest for continental glory with a low-key Caf Champions League, second round qualifier against Seychelles minnows La Passe at Loftus on Sunday.

With Sundowns investing big on off-season signings, the club’s management appears to have made a statement that the Brazilians want to mount a serious challenge on the 2022-23 Champions League to add to their 2016 title. 

Sundowns have recruited Chilean Marcelo Allende, Moroccan Abdelmounaim Boutouil, Bongani Zungu, Sipho Mbule, Ronwen Williams, Terrence Mashego and Ethiopian Abubeker Nasir to add quality and build depth in their squad.

When they were knocked out by unfancied Petro Atletico of Angola in the quarterfinals last season, it was deemed a failure given the Tshwane giants’ embarrassment of player and technical staff riches.

Since beating Zamalek in the 2016 final of the continent’s premier club competition, Sundowns have only made it to the semifinal stage once, in 2018/19 where they were eliminated by Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.

“I don’t think for the players there is any fear,” Mokwena said as the Brazilians prepared to host Indian Ocean islanders La Passe, who will play Sunday’s home leg in SA as they don’t have a suitable venue in Seychelles.

The second leg is at Loftus on Friday, October 14.

“I do think once you start thinking about fear you are already thinking about failing. We try as best as we possibly can to be people who are optimists and positive with our thinking.

“We speak every day about positivity, positive mentality, positive behaviour on the pitch, and that means forward passes, forward runs and trying to press a bit earlier and higher and those types of things.

“That translates into positivity in the change room and meeting room, we are trying to remain as positive as possible because the fear of failing has never engulfed us.

“In sport in general you lose more than you win. It’s like that in golf, tennis, football, rugby or in cricket. In sport you have a clear understanding that its either you win, lose or draw.”

Mokwena said his optimism comes from having players with the necessary experience and ability to compete at continental level.

“We go with a positive outlook to try to win every match, not with inhibitions of fear, of holding back, or because we are afraid of losing. I doubt that because in the change room we have capacity.

“The other day, [veteran Downs goalkeeper] Denis Onyango was announced as one of the players in the Caf Champions League team of the decade and you don’t get to that type of level when you don’t win things.

“You don’t win things if you are always held back by fear, because fear in the day-to-day walk of life holds you back. We try our best to make sure we remain and think positive. That means always wanting to win everything, working hard to try and be the best we can.”

