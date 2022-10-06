The result saw Al-Ahli remain in seventh spot in the 18-team Yelo League with nine points from six matches. They will be looking to return to winning ways in their next game at home against 17th-placed Najran SC next week.
After two successful years coaching Egyptian giants Al Ahly where he won back-to-back Caf Champions League titles, Mosimane has embarked on this first journey outside African football.
He signed a two-year contract at Al-Ahli just over two weeks ago, and his main task is to restore one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest clubs to the Pro League after their shock first-ever relegation to the second tier last season.
Pitso Mosimane’s first match in charge of Saudi side Al-Ahli ends in draw
Image: Al-Ahli Twitter
Pitso Mosimane’s first game in charge of Saudi Arabian second-tier side Al-Ahli ended in a draw.
Al-Ahli were held to a 1-1 draw by ninth-placed Jeddah SC in a Jeddah derby match in which they led after 26 minutes from a goal by right winger Haitham Asiri at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium on Wednesday night.
In a game that was officially an away fixture for Ahli, but played at a venue shared by the two clubs, midfielder Al Baraa Baazeem equalised for Jeddah in the 58th minute.
Pitso Mosimane says a move out of Africa into a new theatre in Gulf and Asian football was a major attraction for he and his technical staff in the decision to join Al-Ahli Saudi FC
