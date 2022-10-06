Soccer

Here's what fans are saying after Pitso Mosimane’s first match in charge of Al-Ahli

06 October 2022 - 07:30
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Pitso Mosimane took charge of his first game at Al-Ahli Saudi FC in Saudi Arabia.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

SA-born coach Pitso Mosimane's first game in charge at Al-Ahli Saudi FC ended in a draw on Wednesday, with fans split over the result.

Mosimane flew into Saudi Arabia on Monday to a warm welcome and within hours was on the pitch for his first training session

He was in the dugout on Thursday evening to lead his new side against Jeddah Club.

Al-Ahli took the lead through Haitham Asiri in the 26th minute and went into the halftime break confident of a win in Mosimane's first game in charge.

However Jeddah spoilt the party with an equaliser in the 58th minute, and neither side was able to come up with the winner.

SA fans flooded social media with reaction to the result, with some claiming it was a bright performance despite the draw and others saying it was a poor start to Mosimane's time in Saudi Arabia.

Here's a glimpse into what many had to say:

