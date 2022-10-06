SA-born coach Pitso Mosimane's first game in charge at Al-Ahli Saudi FC ended in a draw on Wednesday, with fans split over the result.
Mosimane flew into Saudi Arabia on Monday to a warm welcome and within hours was on the pitch for his first training session.
He was in the dugout on Thursday evening to lead his new side against Jeddah Club.
Al-Ahli took the lead through Haitham Asiri in the 26th minute and went into the halftime break confident of a win in Mosimane's first game in charge.
However Jeddah spoilt the party with an equaliser in the 58th minute, and neither side was able to come up with the winner.
SA fans flooded social media with reaction to the result, with some claiming it was a bright performance despite the draw and others saying it was a poor start to Mosimane's time in Saudi Arabia.
Here's a glimpse into what many had to say:
Here's what fans are saying after Pitso Mosimane’s first match in charge of Al-Ahli
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
SA-born coach Pitso Mosimane's first game in charge at Al-Ahli Saudi FC ended in a draw on Wednesday, with fans split over the result.
Mosimane flew into Saudi Arabia on Monday to a warm welcome and within hours was on the pitch for his first training session.
He was in the dugout on Thursday evening to lead his new side against Jeddah Club.
Al-Ahli took the lead through Haitham Asiri in the 26th minute and went into the halftime break confident of a win in Mosimane's first game in charge.
However Jeddah spoilt the party with an equaliser in the 58th minute, and neither side was able to come up with the winner.
SA fans flooded social media with reaction to the result, with some claiming it was a bright performance despite the draw and others saying it was a poor start to Mosimane's time in Saudi Arabia.
Here's a glimpse into what many had to say:
READ MORE:
WATCH | Pitso gets down to business with first training session at Al-Ahli
Pitso’s camp explain absence of fitness trainer KB Rangoaga in Saudi Arabia
WATCH | Warm welcome as Mosimane arrives in Jeddah to take charge of Ahli
‘Never say never’, says Pitso about a return to SA, but the ‘project must be right’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos