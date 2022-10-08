Xoki, who came on late for Ndah, was also unlucky to be denied by Jamal following a corner kick.
Richards Bay, who finished the match without a single shot on target, came into this match having not conceded a goal in open play in all their previous nine matches in the top flight and their steady defending helped, especially after Msani was dismissed.
But still, with all the advantage that they had, Pirates should have made better use of the ball, especially when they had it in the visitors' area.
The point didn’t help Pirates close the gap between them and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who they still trail behind by four points despite having played one game extra.
Richards Bay, who have only conceded three goals, went home the happier team as this draw keeps them unbeaten in five matches.
The KZN side has won three and drawn two of their last five outings to remain just one point behind Sundowns after their first ten matches since their promotion to the big time.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Pirates waste another chance to get close to Sundowns as they draw against 10-man rookies Richards Bay
Image: Thabang Lepule/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates' goal drought and poor form continued when they were held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man PSL rookies Richards Bay during their DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.
This was the third game in a row that Pirates have failed to score and the draw against the KwaZulu-Natal outfit was more frustrating for Jose Riveiro’s side because they couldn’t find a goal despite playing the whole of the second half with an advantage of an extra man.
Siyanda Msani was red-carded on the stroke of halftime for a dangerous tackle on Pirates defender Olisa Ndah.
The Pirates coach made five changes from the team that lost 2-0 away to Sekhukhune United on Tuesday with Siyabonga Mpontshane taking suspended Richard Ofori’s position in goals.
WATCH | How the late Lesley Manyathela inspired Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau
Bandile Shandu reclaimed his right-back slot from suspended Thabiso Monyane while Kabelo Dlamini, Paseka Mako and Tapelo Xoki were relegated to the bench for Monnapule Saleng, Deon Hotto and Ndah.
These changes didn’t do much to influence Bucs’ game, though Saleng nearly made a difference in the 32nd minute when his shot was kept out by an alert Salim Jamal, the Ugandan-born gloveman in Richards Bay’s goals.
Like in the Sekhukhune game, Pirates had all possession but their touches in the final third let them down.
Shandu also had a chance to punish Richards Bay before the end of the opening half but his decision to cross instead of taking a shot robbed Pirates of another opportunity to take the lead as his attempt was easily cut out by Jamal.
Kaizer Chiefs make quantum leap with win at Dobsonville
Xoki, who came on late for Ndah, was also unlucky to be denied by Jamal following a corner kick.
Richards Bay, who finished the match without a single shot on target, came into this match having not conceded a goal in open play in all their previous nine matches in the top flight and their steady defending helped, especially after Msani was dismissed.
But still, with all the advantage that they had, Pirates should have made better use of the ball, especially when they had it in the visitors' area.
The point didn’t help Pirates close the gap between them and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who they still trail behind by four points despite having played one game extra.
Richards Bay, who have only conceded three goals, went home the happier team as this draw keeps them unbeaten in five matches.
The KZN side has won three and drawn two of their last five outings to remain just one point behind Sundowns after their first ten matches since their promotion to the big time.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE
Bucs coach Riveiro 'not worried' after failing to score in defeat against Sekhukhune
WATCH | How the late Lesley Manyathela inspired Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau
The win against Pirates is behind us now: Sekhukhune coach Tembo
Brandon Truter exits AmaZulu after string of poor results
Sundowns Moroccan defender Boutouil in line to make his debut against minnows La Passe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos