Qatar 2022 | Star player: Neymar out to fix Brazilian football

Neymar is a chief playmaker Brazil will be relying on as they look to top Group G, which also includes Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon, who were the kings of Africa in 2021.
At the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia, Brazil topped their group and Neymar was on the scoresheet as Brazil saw off Mexico to reach the quarterfinals. However, the man who wears the famous No 10 shirt was unable to prevent Brazil from crashing to a 2-1 defeat to Belgium in the semifinals.
That disappointment was nowhere near as crushing to the football global powerhouse Brazil as the 2014 World Cup flop on home soil where Germany destroyed the myth that is the Seleção. Brazilian football has grappled with its identity since and so has Neymar, who will want to establish his global legacy and restore Brazilian football to the helm of the world stage in Qatar.
Brazil’s superstar is fiercely competitive. The weight of expectation will be on his slender shoulders in Qatar, but he boasts the pedigree to perform when it matters most.
Legend Zico, who played for the national team from 1976 to 1986, said of Neymar: "I see Neymar like a Ronaldo or Messi, the type who appears and makes things happen."
He is not being overly effusive. Neymar became the most expensive footballer ever when he signed for PSG in 2017 in a move worth €222m (R4bn). The fleet-footed attacker is the man to watch as he’s the second-highest goal-scorer for Brazil behind the legendary Pele and is three strikes away from becoming his nation’s all-time scorer.
Club: Paris Saint-Germain
Previous clubs: Santos, Barcelona
National caps (goals): 121(75)
Previous World Cup performances: 2014 - 5 matches, 4 goals, 1 assist; 2018 - 5 matches, 2 goals, 2 assists.
International honours: London 2012 Olympics silver medal, 2013 Fifa Confederations Cup winner, Rio 2016 Olympics gold medal, 2021 Copa America runner-up.
Club honours: Campeonato Paulista: 2010, 2011, 2012 ; Copa do Brasil: 2010; Copa Libertadores: 2011; Recopa Sudamericana: 2012; La Liga: 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-2017; Supercopa de Espana: 2013; Uefa Champions League: 2014-15; Fifa Club World Cup: 2015; Ligue 1: 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21; Coupe de France: 2017-18, 2019-20; Coupe de la Ligue: 2017-18, 2019-20; Trophee des Champions: 2018, 2020, 2022.
* The 2022 Fifa World Cup kicks off on November 20 and the final is on December 18. TimesLIVE and TimesLIVE Premium will profile all eight groups, the tournament favourites, star players and five African teams over the coming weeks.
Qatar 2022 | Star player: Neymar out to fix Brazilian football
Image: Visionhaus/Getty Images
Qatar 2022 know your star players: Neymar Jnr
It has been two decades since Brazil won the coveted Fifa World Cup and captain Cafu lifted the iconic golden trophy in Yokohama, Japan after his side beat Germany 2-0 in the 2002 final.
For a football-mad nation such as Brazil, a 20-year World Cup drought is considered something of a national crisis. The five-time World Cup-winners have flattered to deceive at the last four tournaments, but there is an air of optimism this time. The current playing squad oozes class and considerable depth, with tricky forward Neymar the poster boy for what has been dubbed a golden generation that can break the curse.
Once known as the boy wonder of Brazilian football, the Sao Paulo-born native is now 30 and one of the leaders for Brazil. The tireless Paris Saint-Germain player, with more than 120 caps for his country, has become an indispensable member of Seleção since debuting in 2010 owing to his ability to create and score in the final third.
The heavily-tattooed winger is the epitome of the multi-skilled modern day athlete and is capable of playing anywhere across the frontline. While his goal-scoring abilities consume most of the copy, he continues to contribute an impressive number of assists.
Neymar is a chief playmaker Brazil will be relying on as they look to top Group G, which also includes Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon, who were the kings of Africa in 2021.
At the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia, Brazil topped their group and Neymar was on the scoresheet as Brazil saw off Mexico to reach the quarterfinals. However, the man who wears the famous No 10 shirt was unable to prevent Brazil from crashing to a 2-1 defeat to Belgium in the semifinals.
That disappointment was nowhere near as crushing to the football global powerhouse Brazil as the 2014 World Cup flop on home soil where Germany destroyed the myth that is the Seleção. Brazilian football has grappled with its identity since and so has Neymar, who will want to establish his global legacy and restore Brazilian football to the helm of the world stage in Qatar.
Brazil’s superstar is fiercely competitive. The weight of expectation will be on his slender shoulders in Qatar, but he boasts the pedigree to perform when it matters most.
Legend Zico, who played for the national team from 1976 to 1986, said of Neymar: "I see Neymar like a Ronaldo or Messi, the type who appears and makes things happen."
He is not being overly effusive. Neymar became the most expensive footballer ever when he signed for PSG in 2017 in a move worth €222m (R4bn). The fleet-footed attacker is the man to watch as he’s the second-highest goal-scorer for Brazil behind the legendary Pele and is three strikes away from becoming his nation’s all-time scorer.
Club: Paris Saint-Germain
Previous clubs: Santos, Barcelona
National caps (goals): 121(75)
Previous World Cup performances: 2014 - 5 matches, 4 goals, 1 assist; 2018 - 5 matches, 2 goals, 2 assists.
International honours: London 2012 Olympics silver medal, 2013 Fifa Confederations Cup winner, Rio 2016 Olympics gold medal, 2021 Copa America runner-up.
Club honours: Campeonato Paulista: 2010, 2011, 2012 ; Copa do Brasil: 2010; Copa Libertadores: 2011; Recopa Sudamericana: 2012; La Liga: 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-2017; Supercopa de Espana: 2013; Uefa Champions League: 2014-15; Fifa Club World Cup: 2015; Ligue 1: 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21; Coupe de France: 2017-18, 2019-20; Coupe de la Ligue: 2017-18, 2019-20; Trophee des Champions: 2018, 2020, 2022.
* The 2022 Fifa World Cup kicks off on November 20 and the final is on December 18. TimesLIVE and TimesLIVE Premium will profile all eight groups, the tournament favourites, star players and five African teams over the coming weeks.
READ MORE
Qatar 2022 | Eto’o-inspired Cameroon should dare to dream, says Feutmba
Qatar 2022 | Star player: Neymar out to fix Brazilian football
Qatar 2022 | Know your favourites: Enrique’s Spain on the comeback trail
World Cup Qatar 2022 | Cameroon should dare to dream, says Feutmba
Qatar 2022 | Group B: England have another golden generation and this one’s quite good
Lionel Messi says Qatar World Cup will be his last
Qatar 2022 | Star player: Kevin De Bruyne can take Belgium all the way
Qatar 2022 | If Ziyech brings his dancing shoes Morocco can be the life of the party
Qatar 2022 | Know the favourites: Can Messi finally steer Argentina to glory?
Qatar 2022 | Group A: Tricky for Senegal to get past Qatar, Netherlands
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos