Soccer

Sundowns hammer Maritzburg to get Rulani’s new era off to rollicking start

25 October 2022 - 22:34 By Mahlatse Mphahlele at Harry Gwala Stadium
Cassius Mailula of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a goal with head coach Rulani Mokwena in the DStv Premiership match against Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium in Durban on October 25 2022.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The era of Rulani Mokwena as head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns got off to a sparkling start as they thrashed Maritzburg United 5-0 during their DStv Premiership clash at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday night.

Sundowns announced a technical team shake-up on Monday with Mokwena elevated to head coach, Steve Komphela promoted to first team coach and Manqoba Mngqithi demoted to senior coach. Mngqithi and Mokwena had previously been co-coaches, and Komphela in the advisory role of senior coach.

The coaching changes were prompted the 3-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semifinal, second leg at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday that denied Downs the opportunity of defending their trophy.

In his first match in charge, Mokwena made five changes to the team that lost against Pirates in Polokwane and the largely new-look XI responded with a polished performance as the Brazilians registered their fifth league win on the spin.

In defence, Mosa Lebusa and Thapelo Morena replaced Khuliso Mudau. Aubrey Modiba while Neo Maema, Haashim Domingo and Cassius Mailula came in for Themba Zwane, Mothobi Mvala and Gaston Sirino in midfield.

A much-needed win for Downs was secured by a well-taken brace apiece by Domingo (26th and 67th minutes) and Mailula (46th and 76th), plus Thapelo Morena's strike in the 29th. Morena provided three assists as Sundowns opened the gap at the top of the log to three points from second-paced Richards Bay, and the Brazilians have a game in hand.

Downs stay in KwaZulu-Natal to prepare for their last match before the two-month Fifa break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday.

Maritzburg must dust themselves off for their KZN derby against Golden Arrows at Harry Gwala on Friday night.

Sundowns settled first in Tuesday night's match and dominated the opening exchanges with the likes of Marcelo Allende, Domingo, Maema and Mailula threatening the Maritzburg area.

The first notable chance to Sundowns came inside five minutes when a neat attacking move that included Morena, Domingo and Maema resulted in Maritzburg goalkeeper Anye Derick Fru punching the ball to safety.

