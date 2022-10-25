Sundowns hammer Maritzburg to get Rulani’s new era off to rollicking start
The era of Rulani Mokwena as head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns got off to a sparkling start as they thrashed Maritzburg United 5-0 during their DStv Premiership clash at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday night.
Sundowns announced a technical team shake-up on Monday with Mokwena elevated to head coach, Steve Komphela promoted to first team coach and Manqoba Mngqithi demoted to senior coach. Mngqithi and Mokwena had previously been co-coaches, and Komphela in the advisory role of senior coach.
The coaching changes were prompted the 3-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semifinal, second leg at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday that denied Downs the opportunity of defending their trophy.
In his first match in charge, Mokwena made five changes to the team that lost against Pirates in Polokwane and the largely new-look XI responded with a polished performance as the Brazilians registered their fifth league win on the spin.
Sundowns have raced into a 2-0 lead against Maritzburg thanks to Domingo and Morena.
📺 Stream #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/Tg69y0m5GD pic.twitter.com/o0qgU2aPyv
In defence, Mosa Lebusa and Thapelo Morena replaced Khuliso Mudau. Aubrey Modiba while Neo Maema, Haashim Domingo and Cassius Mailula came in for Themba Zwane, Mothobi Mvala and Gaston Sirino in midfield.
A much-needed win for Downs was secured by a well-taken brace apiece by Domingo (26th and 67th minutes) and Mailula (46th and 76th), plus Thapelo Morena's strike in the 29th. Morena provided three assists as Sundowns opened the gap at the top of the log to three points from second-paced Richards Bay, and the Brazilians have a game in hand.
Downs stay in KwaZulu-Natal to prepare for their last match before the two-month Fifa break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday.
Maritzburg must dust themselves off for their KZN derby against Golden Arrows at Harry Gwala on Friday night.
Sundowns settled first in Tuesday night's match and dominated the opening exchanges with the likes of Marcelo Allende, Domingo, Maema and Mailula threatening the Maritzburg area.
The first notable chance to Sundowns came inside five minutes when a neat attacking move that included Morena, Domingo and Maema resulted in Maritzburg goalkeeper Anye Derick Fru punching the ball to safety.
It was not all Downs as the home side had a few attacking moments through Friday Samu, Tawanda Macheke, Travis Graham and Genino Palace but United could not get anything past Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams.
After a few failed attempts Sundowns finally got it right after 25 minutes when Morena delivered a telling cross that was met by unmarked Domingo who gave Fru no chance.
Sundowns increased their lead after four minutes later when Maema laid a perfectly judged ball into the path of Morena who rifled home a thunderous shot that landed on the roof of the net.
To try to stabilise themselves as Sundowns were running riot, Maritzburg coach John Maduka made an early substitution when he introduced Rowan Human for ineffective Palace in the middle of the first half.
Downs wanted to finish the half with a flourish but Fru rose to the occasion with a stupendous double save to deny Domingo and Sphelele Mkhulise in the 43rd minute.
The third goal came deep into injury time from the boot of Mailula who capitalised on a mistake by Fru, who failed to clear a cross by Morena.
The match was put beyond doubt after when Domingo finished Morena’s third assist of the evening and Mailula rounded off the scoring from close range as Sundowns recovered from the disappointment of Pirates.