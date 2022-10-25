Sundowns hammer Maritzburg to get Rulani’s new era off to rollicking start

The era of Rulani Mokwena as head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns got off to a sparkling start as they thrashed Maritzburg United 5-0 during their DStv Premiership clash at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday night.

Sundowns announced a technical team shake-up on Monday with Mokwena elevated to head coach, Steve Komphela promoted to first team coach and Manqoba Mngqithi demoted to senior coach. Mngqithi and Mokwena had previously been co-coaches, and Komphela in the advisory role of senior coach.

The coaching changes were prompted the 3-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semifinal, second leg at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday that denied Downs the opportunity of defending their trophy.

In his first match in charge, Mokwena made five changes to the team that lost against Pirates in Polokwane and the largely new-look XI responded with a polished performance as the Brazilians registered their fifth league win on the spin.