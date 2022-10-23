Soccer

Ten Hag confirms Ronaldo refused to come on as sub for Man United against Spurs

23 October 2022 - 12:57 By Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo warms up on the touchline for Manchester United in their Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester on October 19 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo warms up on the touchline for Manchester United in their Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester on October 19 2022.
Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday and that he is now training away from the first-team squad.

Ronaldo was an unused substitute in Wednesday's 2-0 home win and walked down the tunnel with a few minutes of the match remaining after being left on the bench again by Ten Hag. The Portuguese striker was left out of the squad that will face Chelsea on Saturday.

“Yes,” Ten Hag said on Friday when asked if the 37-year-old had refused to come on.

“I am the manager, I am responsible for the culture here and I have to set standards and values and I have to control them. In the team, we have values and standards and I have to control that.

“It will (be) a (time for) reflection for him, but also for everyone else. Football is a team sport and you have to fulfil certain standards. And I have to control it.”

Wednesday was not the first time Ronaldo has left the stadium early before a United match had finished this term, having departed ahead of the final whistle during a preseason friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

Ten Hag insisted, however, it is not the end for Ronaldo at United.

“After Vallecano, I told him it was unacceptable... this is the second time, there are consequences. We miss him tomorrow.

“It's a miss for the squad but it's important for the attitude and mentality of the group and now we have to focus on Chelsea as that is important.

“The statement is also clear. He remains an important player in the squad.”

The two sides meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as Chelsea, unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions under new coach Graham Potter, host a United side who have won four of their last five encounters.

Ten Hag confirmed Frenchman Anthony Martial will also be absent as he is still injured. (Reporting by Peter Hall, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

READ MORE

Casemiro goal earns United 1-1 draw at Chelsea

An injury-time equaliser from Casemiro earned Manchester United a point at Chelsea on Saturday in the Premier League battle for fourth place.
Sport
20 hours ago

Forest stun Reds as United snatch stoppage-time draw at Chelsea

Struggling Nottingham Forest pulled off a stunning 1-0 win over Liverpool to claim only their second victory of the season in the Premier League ...
Sport
16 hours ago

The petulant Ronaldo circus has no place in the beautiful game

There is a reason the word team does not have the letter “i”, writes BBK.
Sport
16 hours ago

Forest stun Liverpool to move off the bottom

Nottingham Forest stunned Liverpool as Taiwo Awoniyi sealed a 1-0 win with a second-half goal to lift the Midlands club off the foot of the Premier ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Mokwena describes Shalulile’s situation as complicated as they ... Soccer
  2. Schmeichel disappointed by Ronaldo's walk off Soccer
  3. ‘One of these teams will get more than five from us’, warns Chiefs coach Arthur ... Soccer
  4. Peter Mokaba Stadium sold out for crunch MTN8 semifinal between Sundowns and ... Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Mngqithi backs ‘big boy’ Jali who was embarrassed by Saleng of ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg