Royal ball: King Misuzulu is heading to the Fifa World Cup in Qatar

18 November 2022 - 10:00
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini during the reed dance at Enyokeni royal palace in KwaNongoma.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will make his first official overseas trip since taking over the contested throne. 

The king and his wife, Queen Ntokozo Mayisela-Zulu, have been invited to Qatar to watch the Fifa Soccer World Cup which kicks off on Sunday.

The traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said plans were being made for the Zulu king to make his way to Qatar.

“His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has informed me he intends to undertake a trip to the state of Qatar. His Majesty has been invited, together with Her Majesty Queen Ntokozo Mayisela-Zulu and one male to attend the 2022 Fifa World Cup,” said Buthelezi.

World Cup 2022: when is the opening ceremony and who is performing?

Here's what you need to know about the opening ceremony that will take place ahead of the World Cup in Qatar that starts on Sunday and to December 18.
Sport
1 day ago

This is his first international trip since he was officially recognised as the new king of the Zulu nation last month.

President Cyril Ramaphosa handed over a certificate signifying his legitimacy as reigning AmaZulu monarch.

Qatar is preparing to make history by hosting not only its first Fifa World Cup, but the first to be staged in the Middle East. It promised a World Cup like no other.

“It will be the smallest nation ever to host the global finals, allowing visitors to navigate the country with ease and even plan for watching multiple matches on the same day. Add to the mix traditional Arab hospitality and winter weather conditions ideal for watching and playing the beautiful game, and Qatar’s World Cup promises to be one to savour,” said Fifa.

TimesLIVE

