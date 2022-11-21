Eriksen the 'heart of the team' for dark horses Denmark as they face Tunisia

Denmark go into their opening World Cup game against a tricky Tunisia on Tuesday in the unusual position of being among Europe's dark horses, in with an outside chance of winning the tournament if they can get everything right in Qatar.

The key Group D game will be against France, a side the Scandinavians beat twice in their recent Uefa Nations League campaign. But first they will need to ensure there are no slip-ups in their opener against the Tunisians, who beat Iran 2-0 in their final pre-World Cup friendly.

To ensure the best possible start at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan (3pm SA time), the Danes will turn to playmaker Christian Eriksen, who suffered a heart attack in their Euro 2020 opener against Finland in Copenhagen but who has since made a full recovery.