Without Tau, Bafana have been left thin upfront and that was evident in both last week's games.
Broos, though, felt confident Bafana managed to achieve most of what they wanted to before facing Liberia.
“I’m satisfied with the camp. We played two games against opponents who are similar to what we are going to face against Liberia,” Broos said.
“It was a good test and I’m sure with what we showed in these two games and also in September, we will qualify for Afcon because we can play good football.
“We can play modern football [though against Angola] maybe there was a little excuse - lack of freshness.”
Broos said with many of his players involved in the grueling schedule of two games in a day for the Premier Soccer League's friendly one-day Black Label Cup the week before his camp, this had left some fatigued.
Another concern is that he won’t have players in camp until they assemble for the March qualifiers.
“I think we needed this camp, otherwise it was going to be six months without playing,” he said.
“There are four months to go. But it’s OK, this is how the calendar is.
“I can’t organise a camp in February because there are PSL games. I understand that the clubs will not release players if I organise a camp at the beginning of February. That is normal because there will be league games.”
Bafana coach Hugo Broos confident about qualifying for 2023 Afcon
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
While he has a few concerns around his team, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos feels confident of qualifying for the 2023 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) in March.
South Africa could qualify for the continental showpiece if they win their back-to-back qualifiers against Liberia in March. Four points from the two games could also be enough.
Bafana wrapped up their preparations in last week's camp where they played two friendlies, defeating Mozambique 2-1 on Thursday and drawing 1-1 against Angola, both at Mbombela Stadium.
Before that Broos’ side thumped Sierra Leone 4-0 before negotiating a 1-0 victory over Botswana in Johannesburg in September.
One of Broos’ concerns ahead of March is the lack of game time for Bafana's star player Percy Tau at Egyptian giants Al Ahly.
Without Tau, Bafana have been left thin upfront and that was evident in both last week's games.
Broos, though, felt confident Bafana managed to achieve most of what they wanted to before facing Liberia.
“I’m satisfied with the camp. We played two games against opponents who are similar to what we are going to face against Liberia,” Broos said.
“It was a good test and I’m sure with what we showed in these two games and also in September, we will qualify for Afcon because we can play good football.
“We can play modern football [though against Angola] maybe there was a little excuse - lack of freshness.”
Broos said with many of his players involved in the grueling schedule of two games in a day for the Premier Soccer League's friendly one-day Black Label Cup the week before his camp, this had left some fatigued.
Another concern is that he won’t have players in camp until they assemble for the March qualifiers.
“I think we needed this camp, otherwise it was going to be six months without playing,” he said.
“There are four months to go. But it’s OK, this is how the calendar is.
“I can’t organise a camp in February because there are PSL games. I understand that the clubs will not release players if I organise a camp at the beginning of February. That is normal because there will be league games.”
MORE:
'As long as the coaches are happy': Lepasa on Bafana call-up criticism
Broos says playing in the MLS has made Bafana star Hlongwane a top modern player
Ronaldo, Beckham: Unforgettable hairstyles in soccer history
World Cup booze U-turn: No alcohol to be sold at stadiums
He has great potential: Broos defends Lepasa’s Bafana selection
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos