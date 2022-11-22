Soccer

Bafana coach Hugo Broos confident about qualifying for 2023 Afcon

22 November 2022 - 10:10 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Bafana Bafana's Kgaugelo Sekgota during the international friendly match against Angola at Mbombela Stadium on November 20 2022.
Bafana Bafana's Kgaugelo Sekgota during the international friendly match against Angola at Mbombela Stadium on November 20 2022.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

While he has a few concerns around his team, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos feels confident of qualifying for the 2023 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) in March.

South Africa could qualify for the continental showpiece if they win their back-to-back qualifiers against Liberia in March. Four points from the two games could also be enough. 

Bafana wrapped up their preparations in last week's camp where they played two friendlies, defeating Mozambique 2-1 on Thursday and drawing 1-1 against Angola, both at Mbombela Stadium.

Before that Broos’ side thumped Sierra Leone 4-0 before negotiating a 1-0 victory over Botswana in Johannesburg in September.

One of Broos’ concerns ahead of March is the lack of game time for Bafana's star player Percy Tau at Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Without Tau, Bafana have been left thin upfront and that was evident in both last week's games.

Broos, though, felt confident Bafana managed to achieve most of what they wanted to before facing Liberia.

“I’m satisfied with the camp. We played two games against opponents who are similar to what we are going to face against Liberia,” Broos said.

“It was a good test and I’m sure with what we showed in these two games and also in September, we will qualify for Afcon because we can play good football.

“We can play modern football [though against Angola] maybe there was a little excuse - lack of freshness.”

Broos said with many of his players involved in the grueling schedule of two games in a day for the Premier Soccer League's friendly one-day Black Label Cup the week before his camp, this had left some fatigued.

Another concern is that he won’t have players in camp until they assemble for the March qualifiers.

“I think we needed this camp, otherwise it was going to be six months without playing,” he said.

“There are four months to go. But it’s OK, this is how the calendar is.

“I can’t organise a camp in February because there are PSL games. I understand that the clubs will not release players if I organise a camp at the beginning of February. That is normal because there will be league games.”

MORE:

'As long as the coaches are happy': Lepasa on Bafana call-up criticism

While his call-up to Bafana Bafana has met with criticism in some quarters, striker Zakhele Lepasa says as long as the coaches are happy he will keep ...
Sport
1 day ago

Broos says playing in the MLS has made Bafana star Hlongwane a top modern player

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes Bongokuhle Hlongwane’s move to the Major League Soccer has made the starlet a better and dangerous player.
Sport
3 days ago

Ronaldo, Beckham: Unforgettable hairstyles in soccer history

While the World Cup 2022 is all about footwork, we are taking a look at all the players who had their head in the game.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

World Cup booze U-turn: No alcohol to be sold at stadiums

Alcoholic beer will not be sold at Qatar's World Cup stadiums, world soccer governing body Fifa said on Friday, a last-minute reversal which raised ...
Sport
3 days ago

He has great potential: Broos defends Lepasa’s Bafana selection

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has defended his decision to include Zakhele Lepasa in his squad despite the striker’s disappointing returns for his ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Chiefs ‘arrogance’ stymies Blom contract talks Sport
  2. Bok legend Stefan Terblanche says Erasmus fighting futile battle with World ... Rugby
  3. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Qatar 2022 is a WC of firsts in a dozen ways Sport
  4. Keanu Baccus: 5 things you need to know about SA-born star set to light up the ... Soccer
  5. World Cup captains ditch OneLove armband after Fifa booking warning Soccer

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike