Soccer

Here's why matches at the World Cup are running longer than ever

22 November 2022 - 13:37 By Reuters
Fourth official Andres Matonte shows the amount of added time for the first half in the World Group A match between Senegal and Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium on November 21 2022.
Image: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Matches at the World Cup in Qatar are running longer than at any other tournament after referees were told to account for time-wasting and delays more punctiliously.

The four halves of World Cup matches with the most stoppage time, since records began in 1966, were all on Monday — the second day of the tournament — including an extension of 13 minutes and eight seconds to the second half of England's 6-2 demolition of Iran.

The first half had even more time added on — 14 minutes and 8 seconds — but much of that was caused by a head injury to Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, who was treated twice before being substituted.

The second halves of the US' match against Wales and Netherlands' encounter with Senegal both had more than 10 minutes of added time, normally a rarity in football.

Pierluigi Collina, Fifa's referees chief, said last week that soccer's global governing body wanted to ensure as much playing time as possible and referees had been instructed to measure stoppages accurately.

He said the move was “nothing new” and it was common at the World Cup in Russia in 2018 for seven, eight or nine minutes to be added to the minimum 90.

