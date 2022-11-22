Here's why matches at the World Cup are running longer than ever

Matches at the World Cup in Qatar are running longer than at any other tournament after referees were told to account for time-wasting and delays more punctiliously.

The four halves of World Cup matches with the most stoppage time, since records began in 1966, were all on Monday — the second day of the tournament — including an extension of 13 minutes and eight seconds to the second half of England's 6-2 demolition of Iran.

The first half had even more time added on — 14 minutes and 8 seconds — but much of that was caused by a head injury to Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, who was treated twice before being substituted.