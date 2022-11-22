For the position of deputy secretary-general, former minister Nomvula Mokonyane has received 1,779 branch nominations and Luthuli House general manager Febe Potgieter made the ballot at 905 nominations.
Candidates making the cut for the position of treasurer-general are presidency special adviser Benjamin Chauke, receiving 552 nominations, party national spokesperson Pule Mabe with 428 nominations and former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina with 348 nominations.
Motlanthe added that the process is still open for objections and appeals, which might lead to a different outcome. He said this is a culmination of nominations received from branches, but delegates at the conference can nominate from the floor.
“If a candidate musters 25% of nominations from the floor, they will also get an opportunity to be on the ballot,” he said.
Cyril Ramaphosa in pole position ahead of party elections
Zweli Mkhize a distant second in race for ANC presidency
Image: Denvor de Wee
President Cyril Ramaphosa is way ahead of his opponent, former health minister Zweli Mkhize, in terms of nominations from party branches for next month's ANC national elective conference.
According to figures released by the party's electoral commission, Ramaphosa appears to be a shoe in for re-election as he has received 2,037 nominations, compared to Mkhize's 917.
Current treasurer-general Paul Mashatile leads nominations for the position of deputy president with 1,791 votes, followed by Ronald Lamola with 427 votes and third candidate Oscar Mabuyane making the cut with 397 votes.
For the position of national chairperson, three candidates received support from branches. Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha heads the list with 1,492 nominations, followed by national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and deputy finance minister David Masondo.
Three candidates have made the ballot in their contestation for the engine of the organisation, secretary-general. Former KZN provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli leads nominations at 1,225, with deputy minister of public enterprises Phumulo Masualle at 889 and transport minister Fikile Mbalula coming in at 749.
